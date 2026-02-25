Mountain Brook triathlete Andy Grant qualifies for Kona Ironman World Championship

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Andy Grant. Mountain Brook triathlete Andy Grant Mountain Brook triathlete Andy Grant recently qualified for the Kona Ironman World Championship after a fourth-place finish at Ironman Chattanooga 140.6. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Andy Grant. Mountain Brook triathlete Andy Grant Mountain Brook triathlete Andy Grant recently qualified for the Kona Ironman World Championship after a fourth-place finish at Ironman Chattanooga 140.6. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Andy Grant. Mountain Brook triathlete Andy Grant Mountain Brook triathlete Andy Grant recently qualified for the Kona Ironman World Championship after a fourth-place finish at Ironman Chattanooga 140.6. Photos courtesy of Andy Grant. Prev Next

On any given training day, Andy Grant can be found logging miles long before most of Mountain Brook has woken up. The hours are demanding, the preparation relentless — but for Grant, endurance sports have never been about ease. They are about persistence, discipline and the quiet resolve to keep moving forward, one mile at a time.

An All-American athlete and Mountain Brook resident, Grant has established himself as one of the region’s most accomplished triathletes. Over the course of his career, he has competed in 19 Ironman races and numerous triathlons, earning a course record at the Mountain Lakes Triathlon in Guntersville. Most recently, Grant placed fourth overall at the Ironman Chattanooga 140.6, securing qualification for the Kona Ironman World Championship, set to take place in October. The finish marked his seventh world championship qualification and followed his appearance at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain.

Beyond his individual accomplishments, Grant has become a central figure in the local endurance community. In 2022, he founded the Magic City Triathlon Club, which has since grown to more than 100 members. This year alone, five club athletes qualified for world championship events, reflecting both Grant’s leadership and his emphasis on collective growth.

Grant’s path into triathlons began in the summer of 2005, when he found himself captivated by the Tour de France. Inspired by the competition, he recruited a friend, purchased a bike and began riding through his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With a background in swimming and running already in place, he soon realized triathlons offered a natural intersection of the sports he enjoyed most.

“I was a swimmer growing up,” Grant said. “By the end of the summer, I learned more about triathlons and told my buddy, ‘It takes swimming, biking and running. Let’s go do one.’”

That same year, Grant competed in his first triathlon at the local YMCA, an experience that quickly reshaped his athletic focus. “After my first race, I got hooked,” he said. He later joined the club team while attending the University of Miami, laying the foundation for what would become a long-term pursuit.

After stepping away from the sport for nearly a decade, Grant returned with renewed intent. In 2017, he committed fully to Ironman racing and traveled to South Africa to compete in his first full-distance event. The decision marked a turning point, one defined by deliberate training and a sharper mental approach.

For Grant, success in triathlons extends well beyond physical preparation. Mental discipline, he said, plays an equally important role. Visualization is a central part of his training, allowing him to anticipate both the physical demands of race day and the emotional challenges that accompany them.

“It’s important to visualize a race as much as you can,” Grant said.

That approach carries over into his insistence on consistency. He avoids introducing anything unfamiliar on race day, from equipment to nutrition. “There should be nothing new — no new helmets, no new food,” he said.

Grant believes that level of preparation fosters accountability. The rigor of training encourages honest self-reflection, pushing athletes to evaluate whether they are making smart and sustainable decisions. “It keeps you honest with yourself,” Grant said. “You reflect on whether you’re doing the right things and being realistic and kind to yourself.”

That mindset, he said, is what continues to draw him to triathlons, both as an individual competitor and as a mentor to others. The sport demands an acute awareness of the body while also creating opportunities for connection through shared effort and support.

“They teach you to be very in tune with your body,” Grant said. “And they keep you accountable — not just to yourself but to a support system where you can help others achieve their goals.”