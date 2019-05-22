Museum Ball fundraises for BMA through colorful night

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Museum of Art Guests dance the night away at the 63rd annual Museum Ball.

On May 4, co-chairs Lindsey and John Lacey and Courtney and Bryson Stephens welcomed over 450 guests to the 63rd Annual Museum Ball: POP in the City.

The evening’s colorful theme drew inspiration from pop art, an art movement that arrived in the 1950s and challenged tradition through bold, new ways of thinking that elevated the ordinary and celebrated everyday life.

Hot House designs transformed the galleries and outdoor plaza into a dazzling space electrified by neon signs and happy partygoers. Mac Russell of Shindigs and Whistling Table was chosen as the evening’s featured chef. Mac and his team put together a modern plate inspired by the evening’s theme that explored color, shape and flavor.

After dessert, guests danced until the early morning hours to a performance by Universal Crush.

Proceeds from the Museum Ball provides critical resources to the BMA’s education department, ensuring the visual arts are part of every child’s development.

With the help of an outstanding Museum Ball Committee, corporate partners and devoted patrons, the event raised more than $650,000.

Submitted by Birmingham Museum of Art