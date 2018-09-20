Mystics of Mountain Brook throws 16th annual Halloween parade

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. Costumed children await candy during the Mystics of Mountain Brook Parade on Oct. 31, 2017, in Crestline Village. This year’s parade begins at 4 p.m. on Halloween.

Every year for the past 16 years, Mobile natives Trent Wright and sister Casey Horn have put on a Mardi Gras-style Halloween parade, known mostly to locals as the Mystics of Mountain Brook.

Wright first had the idea for a “grand scheme” to bring everyone from all of the villages in Mountain Brook together for a little Halloween competition.

What started off as Wright and Horn going through the neighborhoods throwing beads is now a huge city event, bringing in over 5,000 people eager to catch beads, candy and trinkets, all while watching more than 20 floats made by locals glide down the streets.

“We want the adults in costume, the kids in costume and anybody in between,” Wright said.

Prizes are awarded to the winning floats, each of which are judged by “local celebrities,” Wright said.

Aside from the creative floats, the Mountain Brook High School marching band, dance team, Dorians and cheerleaders from grades 7-12 all march along the 1.2-mile parade loop to pump up the crowd.

The parade is held each year on Halloween day, starting at 4 p.m. and ending by 5. Wright said he wants to make sure everyone has time to trick-or-treat or go to a Halloween party after.

Participants meet at Dan Watkins Drive and the parade continues down the road from there.

Wright said the event would not be possible without the help of local businesses. Each participating Mountain Brook business donates to help put the parade on, and some donate gift cards that are used as prizes for the winners of the float contest.

To learn more, visit the Facebook page at @MysticsOfMountainBrook.