Nelson Crawford earns Eagle Scout rank

Nelson Shields Crawford, a rising junior at Mountain Brook High School and a Boy Scout with Troop 63 at Canterbury Methodist Church, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in March after his final board of review. An official ceremony will take place later this summer.

As a member of Troop 63 since 2015, Nelson earned 21 merit badges and served as Leave No Trace Trainer and Chaplain Aide for the Troop.

For his Eagle Project, Nelson crafted four picnic tables and benches, with the help of friends and other scouts, for the courtyard at the new Firehouse Shelter in downtown Birmingham. This project was rewarding to Nelson because of its connection to his church and one of its priests, Mark LaGory, after whom the courtyard is named.

Nelson enjoys helping others, and he felt this project would be meaningful by creating a place where residents can sit, dine and talk outside but within the protection of the shelter.

Nelson is a member of Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, where he serves as an acolyte and is involved with the youth program. He is a member of Big Time Ministries. He is also a member of the National Beta Club, the Interact Club and Future Business Leaders of America 2020. He is the 2020 recipient of the Rhodes College Book Award for 10th grade students at MBHS.

Nelson has been a youth basketball coach for the Mountain Brook recreational basketball league, and he is currently employed as a delivery driver for Sign Fairy Bham and will be working as a lifeguard this summer.

Nelson is the oldest son of Sims and Missie Crawford of Mountain Brook.

Submitted by Missie Crawford.