Norris awarded Eagle Scout

Submitted by Deirdre Knight

Charlie Norris

Charlie Norris, son of Kathryn and Mike Norris, earned the rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 320 based out of Brookwood Presbyterian Church.

Over the last six years, Charlie earned 23 merit badges, hiked more than 265 miles, cycled over 66 miles and camped 71 nights. Charlie has also performed more than 53 hours of community service not including the hours he spent on his Eagle project. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and has served as Patrol Leader twice, in addition to serving as both Troop Historian and Scribe. Charlie has also earned the Polar Bear badge, is wilderness first-aid certified and hiked more than 100 miles at Philmont Scout Ranch.

Outside of Scouting, Charlie volunteers at various community organizations, serves on the junior board of the Coastal Conservation Association and is a member of the MBHS fishing team. Charlie also summited the icy, 14,179 feet peak of Mount Shasta during a three-week trek with Wilderness Adventures.

Charlie’s Eagle Scout Project was to lead in the construction of 170 feet of fencing at the Susan Mott Webb Team Initiative Area at Red Mountain Park. This project provided clear safety parameters for both participants and hikers.

Charlie is a junior at MBHS and plans to study business/technology after graduation.

