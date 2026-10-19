Obituary: J. Vernon Patrick Jr.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michael DeGuerin Vernon Patrick.

John Vernon Patrick Jr.

May 7, 1931 to Oct. 7, 2026

J. Vernon Patrick Jr., a Birmingham lawyer who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Hugo L. Black, helped lead a citizens’ effort to keep his city’s public schools open as they desegregated in 1963, died Oct. 7 in Houston. He was 95.

In the summer of 1963, two months after the Birmingham police turned dogs and fire hoses on young civil rights marchers, a federal court was expected to order the city’s schools desegregated. Patrick, then 32, and Mrs. Eugene Hawkins called together a group of citizens to plan how to keep the schools open and the peace. They named it Public Education Peacefully.

With Patrick presiding, about 350 people packed a courtroom in the Jefferson County Courthouse for one of its meetings, spilling into the balcony; many had come to oppose the effort. When he urged the crowd to keep the schools open, a steelworker told him to “sit down, you don’t even live in Birmingham.” Patrick lived just over the mountain in Vestavia. The meeting broke up without action while segregationists picketed outside, United Press International reported. Many segregationists would rather have closed the public schools than open them to Black children, and Patrick received death threats for standing against them. Throughout his life he continued to advocate for civil rights.

He did not retreat from civic life. In 1964 he was one of three chairmen of the city’s Brotherhood Week, sponsored with the National Conference of Christians and Jews; helped lead a Junior Chamber of Commerce petition drive to merge Birmingham with its suburbs; and was elected president of the Young Men’s Business Club, long a gathering place for the city’s younger progressive lawyers and businessmen. In 1966 he was among the organizers of the American Bar Association’s section on individual rights, now its Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice.

John Vernon Patrick Jr. was born May 7, 1931, in Birmingham to John Vernon Patrick Sr. and Dorothy Gladys (Powell) Patrick and grew up in Ensley, the steel district on the city’s west side. He was president of the student body at Ensley High School and went to Harvard University on scholarship, graduating magna cum laude in 1952 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and vice president of the Harvard Glee Club. At Harvard Law School he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review, and he graduated magna cum laude in 1955.

He then clerked for Justice Black, a Birmingham native, during the Supreme Court’s 1955 term, shortly after the court’s decisions in Brown v. Board of Education. He served as a first lieutenant in the Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps in Germany from 1956 to 1959 and then joined the Birmingham firm of White, Bradley, Arant, All & Rose. In late 1961 he went to Washington as a program operations officer in the Near East and South Asia bureau of the newly created Agency for International Development.

By 1965 he was back in Birmingham as a partner of Abe Berkowitz and David J. Vann, who later became the city’s mayor, in what became Berkowitz, Lefkovits, Vann, Patrick & Smith. He built a national practice in securities and complex litigation. He chaired American Law Institute and American Bar Association courses on securities litigation in the 1970s, served on the federal judiciary’s Advisory Committee on Civil Rules from 1978 to 1984, and was a life member of the American Law Institute. He argued cases in federal appeals courts across the country. He represented shareholders in Garner v. Wolfinbarger, the 1970 decision that defined when a corporation’s attorney-client privilege must yield to its own investors; the children who survived the 1975 crash of an Air Force transport carrying orphans out of Saigon; and steelworkers at U.S. Steel’s Fairfield Works who charged that their union negotiators had traded away jobs for their own pensions.

Around 1984 he founded his own firm, one of the first boutique law firms, which paved the way for many successful practices; from 1986 to 1996 he practiced there with his longtime friend Alexander S. Lacy as Patrick & Lacy. He later practiced with Haskell Slaughter Young & Rediker. He inspired many of the lawyers who came after him.

He was also president of the Jefferson County Association for Mental Health and, in 1969, was elected president of the new mental health authority for Jefferson, Blount and St. Clair counties, whose incorporation papers he had drawn up.

In 1965 he married Sylvia Joyce Brown, a 5-foot spitfire, a Birmingham native who sang, danced and taught the performing arts. Together they supported the arts and culture of Mountain Brook, Birmingham and Alabama. They traveled widely; their home held Venetian glass made for them in Venice and a rug presented to him by the king of Afghanistan during his government service.

He was the ultimate gentleman, in every sense of the word. He loved the law, he loved to travel, and he loved his daughters and his grandchildren, but he loved Sylvia more than anything else in his life. She hung the moon for him. She died in 2014, after 49 years of marriage. In 2016 he moved to Houston to be near his daughter Ginger and her family. Even then he kept working, going with his son-in-law to Foreman, DeGeurin & DeGeurin to consult on white-collar cases.

In addition to his daughter Virginia “Ginger” Patrick DeGeurin and her husband, Michael DeGeurin, he is survived by his daughter Kathryn “Kathy” Patrick Grimes; four grandchildren, Benjamin Patrick Grimes, Nicholas Jonathan Grimes, Hannah McGinnis DeGeurin and Charles Reid Ross DeGeurin; two sisters, Carolyn Kahl and Dorothy “Dottie” Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Independent Presbyterian Church, 3100 Highland Ave. S., Birmingham, Alabama. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved Sylvia. The family will receive visitors in the church Parlor from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.org. Arrangements are by Bradshaw Carter Funeral Home, Houston.

Submitted by Michael DeGuerin