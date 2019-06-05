P.E.O. STAR Scholarship awarded

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda McClellan. Amrita Lakhanpal (center) receives the P.E.O. Star Scholarship.

The prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2018-19 academic year was presented to Amrita Lakhanpal, a senior at The Altamont School. The scholarship was presented at the Altamont School by Linda McClellan and Sue Comeaux.

Amrita Lakhanpal is the daughter of Dr. Shaily Lakhanpal and Dr. Geeta Lakhanpal and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter AK of Birmingham. Lakhanpal has been accepted and will attend Duke University where she has plans to study computer science beginning this fall.

The P.E.O.STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, please contact Linda McClellan at lmcclellan52@gmail.com or visit peointernational.org.

Submitted by Linda McClellan.