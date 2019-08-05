Pajama Jam hosts games, storytime, animal encounters at the Zoo

× 1 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Whitney, 9, and Cecilia Hall, 4, with the llama from "Llama Llama Red Pajama" during Pajama Jam. The Birmingham Zoo held its Pajama Jam on Aug. 3, 2019. × 2 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell The llama from "Llama Llama Red Pajama" greets children at the entrance to the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo held its Pajama Jam on Aug. 3, 2019. × 3 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell The llama from "Llama Llama Red Pajama" greets children at the entrance to the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo held its Pajama Jam on Aug. 3, 2019. × 4 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Madison and Miller White, 4, laugh after meeting a gopher tortoise named Ernie. The Birmingham Zoo held its Pajama Jam on Aug. 3, 2019. × 5 of 36 Expand Sydney Cromwell Zero the corn snake was one of the animals brought out for kids to meet during Pajama Jam. Children came to the Birmingham Zoo decked out in their favorite pajamas for the first Pajama Jam on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The evening included a reading of "Llama Llama Red Pajama" on Henley Park and the chance to meet and take pictures with the llama from the book. There were also games, puppet shows and the chance to ride the train, slide and carousel all evening.

The zoo brought out many of its animal ambassadors for the event, from snakes, tortoises and a Madagascar hissing cockroach to greet visitors by the front entrance to a show featuring many native species. The zoo was open for the evening, offering families the chance to view animals after-hours and feed the giraffes.