Parks and Rec keeping eye on city’s ‘cozy’ islands

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Quentin Williams uses an edger to clean up the sidewalk along Memory Triangle at the entrance of Crestline Village.

Driving through Mountain Brook, you’ll find many roads that twist and turn, forming unconventional intersections.

Usually, those unconventional intersections have some type of traffic island so cars know where to go, and they’re fairly common in the city. So common, in fact, that the Parks and Recreation Department maintains more than 100 of them.

“There are over 106 islands,” said Shanda Williams, director of parks and recreation. “They’re mostly triangles formed where one road meets another and it’s just not a perfect T, and that leaves a green space.”

Each traffic island has its own shape and size. Williams said Memory Triangle, which sits at the entrance to Crestline Village, is one of the bigger and better-known islands in the city. She said having these green spaces, some of which are filled with flowers and trees, provide a sense of comfort next to an industrial city.

Some traffic islands kept up by the city are part of smaller neighborhoods, which also participate in the maintenance.

Williams said these neighborhoods submit an application to request help from the parks and recreation department in designing and maintaining the traffic islands.

Under the Traffic Island Beautification Policy, which was enacted in 1999, Williams said people can form a joint partnership with the city to figure out plantings and work with groups, such as garden clubs, who would maintain the island.

Depending on the space, the city will allot up to $3,000 to aid residents, neighborhoods or garden clubs if it is approved by City Council. Gaywood Circle — which features a large tree, a fire pit and some Adirondack chairs — and the island at Mountain Park Circle are two islands that are part of the joint effort.

But behind the maintenance of the 100-plus traffic islands is a team of three: Dean Brazier, Jimi Layne and Quentin Wilson. To keep everything in check, Brazier said they try to hit at least 25 traffic island, which are spread out all over the city, in a day.

Work typically includes mowing, edging and mulching leaves, although some islands may require more maintenance depending on what they hold. Recent weather will also dictate whether an island needs to be watered and whether it can be mowed.

“You know, if we get a really heavy rain … we can’t work in the rain,” he said. “You’re doing more damage than good putting a 400-pound mower on grass. … When you do, you just do what you can and eventually you’ll catch up.”

He said it’s not an “extremely exciting job” but did mention it can be dangerous.

Because they are often working alongside the road, with and against the flow of traffic, Brazier said he and his crew are at risk of getting hit by cars. “You’ve got cars zipping around you, sometimes in three different directions,” he said. “And nobody’s looking out for you but yourself.”

They do what they can to be visible and make it safer — putting out cones and wearing fluorescent shirts daily — but that doesn’t always make the situation better. And because the grass never stops growing and “we have people constantly tearing [the islands] up,” their work is never truly done, he said.

But, Brazier said, people do stop and thank the crew every so often for what they do for Mountain Brook. And he said keeping the islands manicured is part of what makes Mountain Brook unique.

“It’s just softer and more natural, organic,” Williams said. “Cozy, I guess.”

To submit a request to for funding under the Traffic Island Beautification Policy, email Williams at williamssh@mtnbrook.org.