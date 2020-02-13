Perlman to be honored at CJFS event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elaine Witt. Marjorie Perlman.

Mountain Brook resident Marjorie Perlman will be the honoree at Collat Jewish Family Services’ annual Hands Up Together event, presented by Tacala Companies.

The fundraiser, set for April 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., will be at The Theodore in Avondale, featuring drinks, hors d’oeuvres and swinging to the retro sounds of the Marlowe Shepherd Combo.

Proceeds will support CJFS, a United Way of Central Alabama partner agency that provides care and support for older adults of every faith and financial ability.

For tickets or information, visit https://cjfsbham.org/donate-now/ or contact Elaine Witt, elaine@cjfsbham or 205-879-3438.

Submitted by Elaine Witt.