Pink up the Pace 5K, Dolly Dash to benefit cancer research

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Junior Board will host its second annual Pink up the Pace 5K and 1-mile Dolly Dash on Saturday, April 27, at the Crestline Elementary School Field.

The Dolly Dash, named in honor of BCRFA co-founder Dolly O’Neal, will begin at 4 p.m. The 5K will start shortly after.

Stephanie Salvago, BCRFA marketing and development manager, said both races are non-competitive color runs that feature paint stations along the course.

“This is a fun, family friendly event, and we just want everybody to come out,” Salvago said. “Participating in this race really does make a difference.”

Salvago said proceeds from the event will go to UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Research Center. Since starting in 1996, the BCRFA has donated $8.7 million to UAB, including $1 million in 2018.

Salvago said that last year’s Pink up the Pace and Dolly Dash races raised around $20,000 toward that amount.

“Our main goal is funding research, saving lives,” Salvago said. “That’s what we do. Every dollar we raise goes right into research.”

This year’s event will feature snacks, drinks and a carnival kids zone with games, face painting and more. Registration is $30 for adults and $20 for kids. Children 3 and under are free.

Salvago said registration includes a commemorative race T-shirt.

“It’s just a huge party,” Salvago said of the event.

To find out more information or to register, go to bcrfa.org.