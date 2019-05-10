Pink Up The Pace raises $20,000 to support breast cancer research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Pink Up the Pace featured a color run, 5K and after-party.

More than 220 runners crossed the finish line at this year’s Pink Up the Pace 5K and Dolly Dash on April 27, to help raise $20,000 to support breast cancer research. Hosted by the Junior Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama and presented by Vulcan Materials Company, this color run at Crestline Field featured a family-friendly after party.

“We were blown away by the support of our sponsors and the Mountain Brook community, which was also the home to one of our co-founders, Dolly O’Neal, whom the Dolly Dash was named after,” said Amy Stevens, Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama junior board co-president.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama takes a comprehensive approach to battling breast cancer through support of collaborative and innovative research to help diagnose, treat, prevent and eradicate the disease. All of the funds raised remain in Alabama supporting local research, which in turn makes a national impact.

Submitted by Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama