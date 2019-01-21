Ready, ‘just in case’

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Resident John Young, right, works under the instruction of Deputy Chief Stacey Cole, not pictured, to learn the use of an automated external defibrillator, or AED, during a training class at the Mountain Brook Fire Department.

When someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest, every second counts.

The American Heart Association recommends defibrillation within three minutes for the best outcome from cardiac arrest. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, chances of survival increase significantly when bystanders perform CPR and use a defibrillator before first responders arrive.

Unfortunately, an AED, or automated external defibrillator, is not always available for use. The city of Mountain Brook is hoping to expand its emergency equipment with the help of Cardiac Solutions, a company that works with other organizations and entities in designing AED programs.

Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins said the city has had AEDs for a while, but the departments that had them, including Mountain Brook Police Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works, didn’t always “work in tandem.”

“We didn’t have any kind of joint effort; nobody worked in tandem with each other to figure out who had what,” he said.

Sometimes, Mullins said, batteries and pads would go unchecked on the devices and would expire. Different AEDs were purchased at different times, and it was hard to keep track of the equipment’s details.

“We had some that had gone out of date, some of the pads had worn out [or] they were out of batteries,” he said. “Each department was doing their own thing, and I saw that as a problem.”

TWO-FOLD BENEFITS

Mullins said Cardiac Solutions reached out to him and proposed a public access defibrillator (PAD) program. The program has a two-fold benefit: it uses software to remind department heads or a designated employee to check AED components and additional equipment monthly, and it puts AEDs out into the community for anyone to use in the event of an emergency.

Mullins said the big thing that drew him to using Cardiac Solutions was the service reminders. The employees who check the AEDs each month get an email and are required to maintain records, and they are reminded until the records are updated.

“And that’s the big thing, because the worst thing you could have is an AED with a dead battery, or pads that are out of date or don’t work,” Mullins said. “That would be a tragedy.”

Deputy Chief Stacey Cole said the city and school system purchased more than 50 AEDs, and Cardiac Solutions helped place 21 AEDs across the community, including along trails, in parks and at City Hall and Emmet O’Neal Library.

Some have been placed throughout Mountain Brook schools, too, including at the high school’s athletic complex, the Mountain Brook Junior High gym entrance, the bridge by Mountain Brook Elementary, the field entrance at Cherokee Bend and the field restroom facility at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Director of Student Services Amanda Hood said Mountain Brook Schools partnered with the city for Cardiac Solutions services, both because it was “financially beneficial” and because it helps “place a cohesive system in the community of Mountain Brook.”

TRAINING

Since these AEDs will be out in common areas, Mullins and other city officials recognize that if they are used, it will likely be by a bystander or a local resident — not necessarily by a trained first responder. To make sure as many people are informed as possible, the city is providing training to the public.

“We do our own training. Cardiac Solutions offers an online training, which is good, but we like hands-on when we teach CPR for the city, which includes AEDs,” Mullins said.

Hood said MBS has had AEDs in the schools since 2005, and in the past faculty and staff “were aware and had brief trainings.” In 2018 though, all of MBS staff and faculty — more than 600 individuals — were fully trained on how to use the AED. More than 250 students elected to be trained the previous year during a student conference, too, Hood said.

“We definitely understand and appreciate the impact of training with those devices can have, not just in Mountain Brook Schools and the Mountain Brook community, but the larger community as well,” she said. “… One of the thing’s that’s been really important to us is there are plenty of places that have an AED, but whether people are comfortable using it is a whole different situation.”

The Heart Saver classes, which are offered monthly and last about three hours, lead students through both CPR and AED training, Mullins said.

Cole, who often leads the classes, said the groups are capped at nine or 10 people to keep the student-to-teacher ratio low and are designed for the “novice person” — not individuals who need certification or training for their profession.

Deputy Chief Stacey Cole leads a class training citizens on the use of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, which will be placed throughout the city and Mountain Brook schools.

He said while students learn how to use the AEDs, they also learn about the importance of CPR.

“You’ve got to prime the pump first,” he said, referencing the need for CPR before administering shock. “We want to help people because where our success comes from are people on the scene already starting CPR.”

Cole said MBFD’s response time is generally three to five minutes, and every minute CPR is not performed, it reduces the chance of recovery by 10 percent.

“In five minutes, it’s a 50/50 shot, even under the best of circumstances,” he said.

Together, instructors break down CPR into different segments — chest compressions, mouth-to-mouth or mask-to-mouth breathing — and perform hands-on practice with mannequins. They also talk about adult and pediatric choking and the use of Narcan for potential overdose situations.

From there, Cole said the class is introduced to the AED training device, which is the same as those that were purchased for the city and schools, but doesn’t administer shock. Students go through the prompts to make sure they understand the commands and are comfortable with the device.

USER-FRIENDLY DEVICES

Although it is preferred to have CPR and AED training in case of an emergency, both Mullins and Hood said it isn’t necessary for the AEDs that have been placed throughout the city.

Mullins said the devices — HeartSine Samaritan PAD 360P AEDs — only have one button and walk the user through the episode step-by-step by using prompts for when to apply the pads, when shock is advised and when to resume CPR. By measuring the heart’s rhythm, the unit will know whether or not the patient needs shock and can employ an auto-shock feature when necessary.

“It has pictures, it shows you where to put the pads, it tells you what you need to do,” Mullins said.

“The fear involved for people is having to be the one to make the decisions,” Hood said. “The great thing about the devices that we have is that it is step-by-step. It tells you exactly what to do.”

Hood also said the system can record data from the event as it is happening and medical professionals can use the information afterward to help in additional decision-making.

It’s all in the name of hopefully saving a life.

“We know without a shadow of a doubt that the AEDs in our building have saved student lives and possibly adult lives,” she said.

“An AED is one of those things when you buy it, you hope you never have to use it. You just have to have it, just in case,” Mullins said.

Classes are open to the public and run from 8 to 11 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1 on Feb. 16, March 16 and April 20. Registration is required. Class are free, except if registrants want a certification card. For more information or to register, call Cole at 802-3838.

Know the difference: heart attack vs. cardiac arrest

When someone suffers a cardiac event, it’s important to know what kind of event it was and what action to take.

The American Heart Association notes important differences between a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

A heart attack is due to a blocked artery that keeps blood from reaching vital organs, and the main symptom is persistent or sudden chest pain.

Sudden cardiac arrest, however, is caused by “an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat” and disrupts the pumping of blood to brain, lungs and other organs. As the name suggests, the onset is sudden and the victim quickly loses consciousness and pulse.

In the event of a suspected heart attack, the Association recommends calling 911 immediately.

For sudden cardiac arrest, bystanders should call 911, find an available AED and perform CPR immediately until first responders arrive. The Association said if two people are helping, one should start CPR while the other looks for an AED. Chest compressions are advised to be given to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive.”

Learn more at heart.org or through the Mountain Brook Fire Department’s classes.