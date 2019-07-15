Redden earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Britt Redden. Walton Redden.

Walton Redden, a member of Troop 28 at Independent Presbyterian Church, earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on Dec. 13, 2018, and was honored at a Board of Review on March 3, 2019. Walton is the son of Chuck and Britt Redden.

In his scouting career, he earned 24 merit badges and received the Order of the Arrow. He served in several leadership positions in his troop and attended the Northwest Trek in Washington and Canada.

Walton’s Eagle Scout project was at the Birmingham Zoo. The zoo is undergoing a project to replace and upgrade the look and feel of the fences in the Trails of Africa section while also improving the educational information provided to visitors at each exhibit. Working with the zoo’s vice president of education, Walton led a group of scouts, friends and family to build and install eight complex exhibit stands to spotlight new educational information about the animals.

Walton is a rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the cross-country and track and field teams and Key Club. He is also involved in the Mountain Brook Baptist youth group, Big Time, Young Life and volunteers as a Mountain Brook Athletics rec basketball coach.

Submitted by Britt Redden.