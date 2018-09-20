Retailers to present Village Garden Walk Kick-Off on Oct. 3

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Hosts and shoppers talk at a pop-up for House of Harris outside Patina, a shop on Canterbury Road, during the Mountain Brook Village Garden Walk and Block Party on Oct. 6, 2017.

The merchants of Mountain Brook Village will present their fourth annual Village Garden Walk Kick-Off from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The Kick-Off takes place on Canterbury Road, which will be closed to vehicles. It celebrates the annual Antiques in the Gardens event at the nearby Birmingham Botanical Gardens Oct. 4-7.

Participating merchants will decorate their windows with garden-inspired themes and leave them on display through the weekend.

“It’s fun to see Mountain Brook Village merchants collaborating with another community event,” said Molly Wallace, project manager for the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Merchants will provide refreshments and offer trunk shows, tent shows or in-store specials, Wallace said.

Retailers Avani Patel of Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers and Lynn Ritchie of A'mano at Lane Parke are helping organize the Garden Walk, and Paige Albright of Paige Albright Orientals, who also works with Antiques at the Gardens, has been a liaison, Wallace said.

The merchants are hoping to get a “guest designer” from the antiques show to judge the window displays “to further cross-involve the two events,” she said.

The event formerly included a block party with music and food but was changed this year, Wallace said.

The Garden Walk was originally designed to attract out-of-town visitors in Mountain Brook for the antiques show, she said.

“However, the clever theme has now become a way to equally attract locals, whether they are involved with Antiques at the Gardens or not,” Wallace said.

For more information, go to welcometomountainbrook.com.