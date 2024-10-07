Second grader ready to start his football legacy

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt John Cannada, Mountain Brook's Green Team, poses with his Philidelphia Eagle's glove at a flag football team practice at Crestline Elementary on Sept. 9, 2024. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt John Cannada, a running back for the Mountain Brook flag football green team (second grade), holds up his jersey at Crestline Elementary on Sept. 9, 2024. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt John Cannada (back) with his teammates from the Mountain Brook Green flag football team at Crestline Elementary on Sept. 9, 2024. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Mountain Brook's Green flag football team with Coach Jeremy Simmons at Crestline Elementary on Sept. 9, 2024. Prev Next

John Cannada, a second grader on the Mountain Brook flag football green team, is ready to rush to his future as a running back.

In his first practice of the season on Sept. 10, John wore his Philadelphia Eagles gloves to honor his favorite team and players A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts.

John loves his fellow green team members and coach Jeffrey Simmons. “I like to yell sometimes,” John said when asked how he helps his team against their opponents.

Yet, it seems like John is ready to outgrow flag football. Coaches begin teaching tackle football in third grade. While the change may seem daunting, Cathy Cannada, his mom, believes John already has the energy to play tackle.

“I still have lots of energy,” John said, even after practice concluded.

Mountain Brook’s investment in their football legacy starts early. “You're supposed to start in kindergarten,” John said.

The teams that practice at Crestline Elementary play flag football in preparation for their Super Bowl in November. Many Mountain Brook families consider football to be a family affair, and John’s sisters will be cheering for the teams during their Super Bowl.

Keep an eye out for John and his teammates, the rising stars in the future of Mountain Brook football.