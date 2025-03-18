Sisters in Service: Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group

× 1 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 2 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir members sing during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 5 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 6 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 7 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 8 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 9 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Linda Lazar sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Candy Whitaker sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir director Amy Murphy sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group, established in 1961, has been a vital part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB), an organization that has been dedicated to improving the community for over 100 years. Initially formed as a small group of women from Mountain Brook, the choir has grown to include over 70 singers from across Birmingham.

The choir's mission is not just to perform but to serve the community by bringing the healing power of music to those in need. The group partners with organizations like the Exceptional Foundation in Homewood to bring performances to a wide range of venues, including nursing homes, shelters and educational institutions that lack music programs. Their performances have touched many lives, offering moments of joy and connection that extend far beyond the music itself.

Carolyn Long, who has been involved with the choir for over 50 years, recalls how much the group has grown since its early days. “Back in the day, they didn’t have Mother’s Day Out,” Long said. “I had to drop out for a few years when I had young ones.” Despite these early challenges, Long’s dedication never wavered, and she has witnessed firsthand how the choir has expanded in both size and scope. “The group has become much larger over the years. I can remember when we only had 11 or 12 people. When Amy [Murphy] came, we started performing without our books so that we could better connect with the audience.”

Amy Murphy, the choir’s director since 2005, has transformed the choir into a tight-knit group, where the collective sound is greater than the sum of its parts. She owns the Amy Murphy Studio and has toured with national and international companies. “We are the sum of sound,” Murphy said. “It’s not about one member; it’s about the collective effort, which parallels the league. It’s a collective effort for the collective good.”

According to her website, the Amy Murphy Method "helps strengthen singers' healthy belt and mix while maintaining the range and fluidity of the legit voice." In addition to teaching her patented method, she also emphasizes the importance of music. “If someone has been touched by music, they have felt something they will always consider themselves a singer.”

Amy Scofield, a member since 2004, shares how the choir has evolved with technology and challenges. “How we get the music has changed from CD to audio files,” Scofield said. She acknowledges that one of the biggest challenges is getting to the various venues, many of which are in areas that lack access to quality music. Despite this, the rewards of seeing the impact of their performances make the effort worthwhile. “The feeling is reciprocal,” she said, recalling an unforgettable moment when she witnessed a man at a memory care center start dancing with his daughter during a performance. “It’s a special moment when you see how our music can inspire people.”

The choir’s outreach is an essential part of their mission. From singalongs at Fairhaven to performances at Alzheimer’s centers, the choir brings joy to many, especially those in difficult circumstances. Long recalls a particularly moving performance at a nursing home. “One time, during a performance at a nursing home, I noticed that a nurse was signaling to a lady. We found out later that the lady had been there for eight weeks and hadn’t spoken. But she had started to sing,” Long said. It is moments like these that highlight the powerful connection music can create.

Today, the choir continues to prepare for the holiday season, learning all music by the end of March, and it remains a core part of the Junior League’s efforts to give back to the community. Despite its growth and professional development, members like Carolyn Long, Amy Scofield and Sally Yielding, the choir’s manager, emphasize the sense of camaraderie and dedication that makes it so special. “Everyone doing a little bit makes a lot happen,” said Scofield.

For Long, her favorite song they are working on right now is “You’ve Got a Friend.” For Scofield, it's “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” And for Murphy, the joy of seeing the choir’s impact is in the connections they create with the community, showing how music transcends barriers and improves the quality of life for all.