Sledge completes Roby’s Congressional internship program

× Expand Photo courtesy of the office of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby. U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) on Aug. 2 congratulated Mountain Brook native Hayden Sledge for completing an internship this summer in her Washington, D.C., office.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) on Aug. 2 congratulated Mountain Brook native Hayden Sledge for completing an internship this summer in her Washington, D.C., office.

During her time with Roby, Sledge conducted tours of the U.S. Capitol building, drafted and presented a policy proposal, attended committee hearings, assisted constituents with their various requests and more.

“Hayden worked diligently for the people of Alabama’s Second District during her time in my office, and I greatly appreciate her efforts,” Roby said. “Hayden’s willingness to serve my constituents and learn more about our nation’s legislative process is highly commendable. I am confident she will be successful in her future endeavors.”

Sledge is the daughter of Edward and Aubree Sledge. She is a graduate of Mountain Brook High School and a rising sophomore at Wheaton College where she studies political science.

More information about Roby’s internship program is available here.

Submitted by the office of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby.