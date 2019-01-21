Southern Tales at the Gardens to feature Dolores Hydock

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brian E. Peters. Dolores Hydock, a local actress and storyteller who’s work has been highlighted at concerts, festivals and special events around the country, will perform Feb. 10 at the Southern Tales at the Gardens.

While the Birmingham Botanical Gardens is known for its variety of stunning flora and fauna, it branches out of that field every so often to host events. One in particular that has been held in years past is Southern Tales at the Gardens.

This year’s iteration of Southern Tales will again feature Dolores Hydock, a local actress and storyteller who’s work has been highlighted at concerts, festivals and special events around the country. She has also been a teller-in-residence at the Jonesborough International Storytelling Center.

In previous shows at the gardens, Hydock has performed on themes such as time and change, songs and sing-a-longs and the American west. This year’s show is called “Eglamore and Cristobel: A Medieval Love Story.”

According to the gardens’ website, “Dolores Hydock, in the voice, spirit and costume of a cranky crone, brings to life this original adaptation of a passionate 14th-century tale of desire, heartache, treachery and the triumph of true love.” PanHarmonium, a medieval music trio, will be performing with traditional medieval instruments such as a harp, hurdy-gurdy, lute and recorder alongside Hydock.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. in the gardens’ lecture hall. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at bbgardens.org/southern-tales.php or by calling 414-3950. For more information, go to bbgardens.org.