Splash into summer: Explore summertime activities in Mountain Brook

× Expand Staff photo Kaylee Franklin, 6, ducks as she runs underneath an arch of water while playing at the splash pad at the Birmingham Zoo on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Now that school is out and kids are home, the day-to-day question remains: “What are we going to do today?”

Luckily, Mountain Brook is packed with many low-effort ways to beat the summer lull — no registration, no packed schedule and no long drive required. Whether you are looking to cool off, burn energy, or simply leave the house, here are some simple ways to make the most of summer right here in town.

TAKE A DIP

When the heat settles in for good, nothing saves a summer afternoon faster than water. Whether you're chasing a full pool day or just need 30 minutes of splash time before dinner, these Mountain Brook spots deliver.

Mountain Brook YMCA: The YMCA in Mountain Brook features a five-lane year-round outdoor recreational/lap pool. Swim lessons are also available for children and adults. Membership is required. For more information, visit ymcabham.org/locations/mountain-brook

The Levite Jewish Community Center: The LJCC Aquatics Program offers both indoor and outdoor pools. The 25-yard heated indoor pool has six lanes and is open year-round. The 300,000-gallon outdoor pool is open from mid-May to September. The LJCC also has a variety of water classes available including: lap swim, family swim, group swim lessons, private swim lessons, water exercise, and lifeguard training classes. Membership is required. For more information, visit bhamjcc.org

The Birmingham Zoo Splash Pad: Located near the entrance of the Children’s Zoo, access to the splash pad is included with zoo admission. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com

Cahaba River Walk: The river is a great place to enjoy swimming or rafting. It also provides a short paved trail and a longer unpaved trail for hiking and biking. For more information, visit mtnbrook.org/parksrec/page/cahaba-river-walk

EXPLORE THE OUTDOORS

× Expand Staff photo A mother and daughter walk through the Dunn Formal Rose Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Mountain Brook is rich in green spaces that make it easy to stretch your legs, burn off some kid energy or take a morning walk before the heat rolls in.

Visit the gardens: From beautiful blooms to wondrous woodlands to noteworthy natives, explore the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The gardens are free and open to the public every day of the year. They also host a wide variety of events throughout the year, including several children’s summer camps. Also on site are a gift shop, café, library and art gallery. Birmingham Botanical Gardens is located at 2612 Lane Park Road and is open to the public from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. For more information and to see a full calendar of events, visit bbgardens.org

Expand Staff photo Giraffe feedings at the Birmingham Zoo on Aug. 3, 2019.

Explore the zoo: The Birmingham Zoo is located on roughly 122 acres of exhibits that feature a wide array of animals. There are several experiences to enjoy at the zoo including the train, the carousel, the splash pad, and giraffe feedings. The zoo also hosts a variety of summer camps and other events all summer long including Zoo Brews, where adults 21 and older can try beers from breweries all over Alabama and the southeast. For more information about the zoo and to see their full calendar of events, visit birminghamzoo.com

Jemison Park: The park offers a 54-acre linear greenway that is a perfect spot for walking. The trail is paved and allows for walking, jogging, reading, bird watching and more. No roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bikes, scooters, three-wheelers, etc.are allowed. The only devices allowed with wheels are ones aiding handicap visitors or baby strollers.

Expand Staff photo Shades Creek at Jemison Park.

Veterans Memorial Park: This trail offers 22 hilly acres to explore on a paved walking trail. There is also a dog park. This trail is located at 459 Liberty Parkway. For more information, visit alabamaveterans.org

Red Mountain Park: Located near Mountain Brook, Red Mountain Park is home to 1,500 acres of land along the Red Mountain Ridge. The land was once the site of extensive iron ore-mining that built Birmingham. Today, more than a generation removed from the closing of the last iron-ore mine on the property, the 1,500-acre park serves as a vital urban green space for a new generation of visitors. The park offers 16 miles of trails featuring two city overlooks, three breathtaking tree houses and a 6-acre off-leash Remy’s Dog Park. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. The park is closed for Christmas but open regular seasonal hours on all other holidays. For more information, visit redmountainpark.org

Boulder Canyon Nature Trail: A small trail located in neighboring Vestavia Hills. This trail sits hidden off of U.S. 31. There are two entrances, one located behind Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest and the other behind Vestavia Hills Elementary Central. It is a 0.9 mile loop leading to a creek and a waterfall. This trail is not stroller friendly and can be steep at times.

TAKE A SWING

× Expand Staff photo Vestavia Hills’ Jay Clemmer chips the ball onto the green at hole 14 from the bunker during the Class 7A boys golf sectionals held at the Country Club of Birmingham on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Get active at one of Mountain Brook’s sporting locations.

Golf clubs: Mountain Brook has two golf clubs for those looking to improve their swing. The Country Club of Birmingham (3325 Country Club Road) and Mountain Brook Club (19 Beechwood Road). Memberships are required for both. For more information, visit ccbham.org and mountainbrookclub.org

Pickleball: Mountain Brook has several pickleball courts to supply the growing demand of the popular sport. Four pickleball courts and a public restroom are open by Crestline Elementary (3785 W. Jackson Boulevard). Lights at the courts can be turned on with a button near one of the pickleball gates.

Tennis: Overton Park (812 Oak St.) has two tennis courts that have pickleball lines painted on them. Courts are open from 7 a.m. to sunset.

INDOOR ESCAPES

× Expand Emmet O'Neal Library.

When the sun gets too strong or the rain rolls in, these air-conditioned spots offer cool relief and easy entertainment.

Color your world: The Emmet O’Neal Library, located at 50 Oak St., will have activities all summer to accompany the summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Color Your World” with activities and events designed for all ages. There will be storytimes, sensory play, book clubs and more. For more information about specific event details, visit oneallibrary.org

TASTY BREAKS

Need an easy win to cool down or sweeten the day? These local treats hit the spot.

Church Street Coffee and Books: In Crestline Village, Church Street is a great place for an afternoon treat or a new book to read. A notable specialty is their break-up cookie, but they also offer a variety of coffee. For more information, visit churchstreetshop.com

Mountain Brook Creamery: Offering a charming atmosphere for the perfect place to cool down with a summer treat. The shop has a long list of delicious flavors with each flavor description labeled clearly on the window. Mountain Brook Creamery is located at 2715 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook.

Glichrist: An iconic stop in Mountain Brook, located at 2805 Cahaba Road. This hidden gem offers a hometown feel serving the community since 1928. The shop is an old-fashioned soda fountain offering limeades, shakes, sandwiches and chili. For more information, call 205-871-2181

Expand Staff photo A guest of the Grand Bohemian Hotel walks towards the entrance in Lane Parke in Mountain Brook Village on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Dine with a view: Habitat Feed & Social, The Grand Bohemian Hotel’s rooftop, farm-to-table restaurant and bar. Habitat is open daily serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a Sunday brunch. For more information, visit habitatfeedandsocial.com

JUST BEYOND

If you've tapped out local options, these nearby spots offer quick-hit day trips.

Bear Mountain Blueberry Farm: Located near Clay, about 30 minutes away, this pick-your-own farm is open a few mornings a week. Pesticide-free and scenic but cash only — check their website or Facebook page before heading out.

Lyon Blueberry Farm: About an hour from Mountain Brook in Wilsonville, this farm is family friendly with generous hours during peak season. Good for a day trip if you're up for the drive.

Wadsworth Blueberry Farm: Located in Cropwell on Lake Logan Martin, this farm is scenic and open dawn to dusk daily. Bring cash or check and prepare for a peaceful, off-the-grid feel.

McWane Science Center: Located in the historic heart of downtown Birmingham, McWane Science Center is the perfect place for a rainy day activity or when temperatures are too hot to be outside. There is something for all ages to enjoy with the concept of “sparking wonder and curiosity in the community.” For more information on pricing for the day, parking info and hours, visit mcwane.org

Birmingham Museum of Art: Just a short drive from Mountain Brook, this offers a free activity indoors perfect for the whole family. The Birmingham Museum of Art has been deemed one of the finest regional museums in the United States, offering a diverse collection. With more than 29,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings and decorative arts dating from ancient to modern times. The museum has a hands-on gallery for kids, but they request that one adult comes for every four kids. There are also scavenger hunts available at both entrances to the museum which allows kids the ability to search through the Museum’s galleries. Snacks and drinks are allowed in the museum’s lobby areas or the sculpture garden, but any food or drink must be sealed and remain in bags while visiting the galleries. Restrooms are located on each floor and strollers are allowed. For more information visit artsbma.org

Birmingham Rotary Trail: A perfect spot to stretch your legs, get everyone moving and enjoy the outdoors in downtown Birmingham is the Birmingham Rotary Trail. This is a great place for bikes, scooters, skateboards or walking. The Rotary Trail is the heart of the Jones Valley Trail Corridor within the Red Rock Trail System. Access to the trail stretches from 20th Street to 24th Street. Part of the trail ends near Birmingham’s Railroad Park. For more information, visit birminghamrotary.org.

Peach Park: Peach Park in Clanton is a family-friendly destination for peach ice cream, fried pies, fresh produce and a life-size barn to play inside that is a roughly 45-minute drive from Mountain Brook. This is a perfect spot to eat lunch and kids can enjoy the playground area behind the cafeteria-style restaurant. For more information, visit the business Facebook page at Peach Park Clanton.