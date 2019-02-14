Spreading hope

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Cameron Cole. Cameron Cole with his family. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Cameron Cole. A sign marks “Cam’s Corner” at Overton Park. Prev Next

Cameron Cole said he just wants people to know that there’s always hope. He’s spreading the message in his book, “Therefore I Have Hope: 12 Truths That Comfort, Sustain, and Redeem in Tragedy.”

Within the pages, he discusses how to keep faith in God when going through your “worst,” using his own experience in losing a child.

In November 2013, Cole got a nightmare call from his wife telling him that their 3-year-old son, Cameron Jr., had died unexpectedly of unknown causes in his sleep. What started as a fear of having an experience that would make him lose his faith turned into a call to share with people a way to strengthen their faith. Cole’s reaction to his son’s death was the opposite of his fear — a complete devotion to God and his word.

“I found myself surprised that the first thing that I said when my wife called me to tell me she’d found him dead was that Jesus rose from the grave. That means that God is good,” said Cole.

Cole has been a minister for most of his life, and in the months following his son’s death he found himself continually saying biblical truths that helped him through his grief and sustained his loyalty to God.

“I can handle sorrow and sadness; I can’t handle absence of hope,” said Cole.

Having experience in writing, Cole began writing these truths down and constructing a book that would help others through their own situations and answer this question.

“I was just grateful that God had prepared me theologically to have hope when my worst nightmare occurred, and I think I wanted to share that with people,” Cole said.

“Therefore I Have Hope” breaks down the truths of who God is and what Cole’s faith means to life and the tragedies people experience. Cole shares his personal battle and creates steps related to the stages of grief combined with the doctrines that he considers essential to anyone going through their own worst nightmare.

“Even in a time when I’m not going through my worst, it still speaks powerfully in just everyday struggles,” said Charlotte Getz a friend of Cole’s and a fellow minister at Rooted Ministry. “Almost more so, because here is Cameron going through everybody’s worst … and if that’s how God moved in his life and redeemed in his life, it speaks to the most minor of my own struggles and pain.”

From medical suffering to tragedies much like Cole’s own in losing a loved one, “Therefore I Have Hope” was received greatly with country-wide recognition.

Cole’s ability to relate to all people with different scales of suffering and convey a message in understandable terms were some of his main points of praise.

“An easy-to-read work without heavy theological language, this book can be understood and immediately applied to make a difference in a moaner’s life,” said Robert Smith Jr., who works with the Charles T. Carter Baptist Chair of Divinity, Beeson Divinity School and Samford University.

The book, and Cole as a person in his community and ministry, spoke to the people. Even seeing him go through his own grief with strength spoke to people.

Eve Nash, a fellow member of the Cathedral Church of the Advent, said she remembers to this day the text that Cole sent to his high school youths the day of his son’s death. It spoke to her.

“It said, ‘As you may know or may have heard, we lost our precious son Cameron this morning, and I just want you to know that God is still good’ … since that moment I saw that text he has not wavered,” she said.

Cole said he would be open to writing another book, but would just like to write books that help people. “Therefore I Have Hope” can be found on Amazon. For more information on Cole and his book, visit the Cathedral Church of the Advent website, adventbirmingham.org.