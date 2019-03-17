State Rep. David Faulkner visited preschoolers as they celebrate Black History Month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Foundations Early Learning & Family Center State Rep. David Faulkner shakes hands with a Foundations preschool student dressed as former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford.

State Rep. David Faulkner (District 46) of Mountain Brook, whose district includes portions of Homewood, Hoover and Mountain Brook, visited preschoolers at Foundations Early Learning & Family Center in Fairfield as they celebrated Black History Month.

Faulkner is an advocate for programs expanding pre-K opportunities for children in Alabama and recognizes it as a statewide priority.

Faulkner, Jefferson County delegation co-chair Roderick Scott, Board members of Foundations Early Learning & Family Center, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce officials and parents of Foundations students were among special guests invited to the program.

Students at Foundations had been studying contributions African Americans have made throughout the course of U.S. history. In their program the last week in February, they dressed in character and presented reports on some of their favorite historic figures including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, Jackie Robinson, President Barack Obama and many others.

Submitted by Foundations Early Learning & Family Center