Student Showcase 2019 held in Crestline Village

by

×

1 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The Mountain Brook Robotics World Champion Team hosts a demonstration. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

2 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

AC Monk and Lillian Gamble explain their booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

3 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

4 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

AC Monk and Lillian Gamble explain their booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

5 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

AC Monk and Lillian Gamble explain their booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

6 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The Mountain Brook Robotics World Champion Team hosts a demonstration. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

7 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

Mary Matthews Cole plays with Keva Planks at one booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

8 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

9 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

Mary Matthews Cole plays with Keva Planks at one booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

10 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

AC Monk and Lillian Gamble explain their booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

11 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

AC Monk and Lillian Gamble explain their booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

12 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

Mathnasium, a math learning center, let kids spin a wheel for prizes. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

13 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The Crestline Student Council poses for a picture. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

14 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The Crestline Student Council poses for a picture. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

15 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

Kids play with Keva Planks at one booth. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

16 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

Mathnasium, a math learning center, let kids spin a wheel for prizes. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

17 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

18 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

19 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

Molly Russell demonstrates her project to viewers. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

20 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

21 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The Mountain Brook Robotics World Champion Team hosts a demonstration. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

22 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

23 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

24 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

25 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

26 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

27 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

Molly Russell demonstrates her project to viewers. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

28 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The Mountain Brook Robotics World Champion Team hosts a demonstration. The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

29 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

30 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

31 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

×

32 of 32

2019 Student Showcase

Layton Dudley

2019 Student Showcase

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.

The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m in Crestline Village.

Students of Mountain Brook presented posters, artwork, demonstrations and more for other students and parents. Around 70 tents lined Hoyt Lane and Oak Street with some set up in the fire station as well, filled with posters, activities and experiments. 

The showcase was an opportunity for the community to see what all the students were learning in their classes. Those who attended milled through the tents, listening to presentations and asking questions about the demonstrations.

The students ranged from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Tags

by

Village Living

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues