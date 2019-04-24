Student Showcase 2019 held in Crestline Village

1 of 32
The 4th Student Showcase took place Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m in Crestline Village.
Students of Mountain Brook presented posters, artwork, demonstrations and more for other students and parents. Around 70 tents lined Hoyt Lane and Oak Street with some set up in the fire station as well, filled with posters, activities and experiments.
The showcase was an opportunity for the community to see what all the students were learning in their classes. Those who attended milled through the tents, listening to presentations and asking questions about the demonstrations.
The students ranged from kindergarten through 12th grade.