Sweet Repeats returns Feb. 22-23 for spring sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephanie Jones. Mountain Brook Community Church will host its Sweet Repeats Children’s Consignment Sale from Feb 22-23, in the gym of the church.

With the upcoming spring season comes another Sweet Repeats Children’s Consignment Sale, hosted by Mountain Brook Community Church.

From Feb. 22-23, people all over Birmingham can come to the church at 3001 U.S. 280 and shop a wide variety of children’s clothing, toys, gear, furniture and maternity clothing.

Shoppers can find “anything related to kids,” said Stephanie Jones, committee member.

The church hosts the annual sale each fall and spring, meaning the upcoming sale will feature spring and summer clothing exclusively, she said. On Friday, goers can shop from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, they have from 9 a.m. until noon, with many items being half-priced.

Consignors receive 75 percent of the purchases, and 25 percent goes towards missions for the church, benefiting mission trips and partners. The sale will look similar to previous years, Jones said.

“Since we started the sale, it has just continued to grow,” Jones said. “It’s just a great event that provides a great resource to our consigners who are able to sell their clothes to make some money, and it’s a great outreach to the community that people can come here to the church and get affordable clothing and toys.”

A presale is held on Thursday, Feb. 21, during which volunteers and consigners can shop early.

This spring, the church has accepted more than 250 consigners, Jones said. She also said the church will be hosting giveaways on its Instagram leading up to the event, which can be found at instagram.com/mbccsweetrepeats.

More information can be found at mbccsweetrepeats.blogspot.com or facebook.com/mbccsweetrepeats.