Tanner Foundation hosts Christmas fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary T. Miller Mountain Brook Cheerleaders From left to right: Mountain Brook High School cheerleaders Amelia Moffat, Anna Lauren Summers, Anna Vinson, Georgia Stewart, Audrey Osborne, Jules Campbell and Elizabeth Conner decorated ornaments for the Tanner Foundation.

The Tanner Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for those living with complex neurological conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis, ALS and Parkinson's Disease, is hosting a Christmas fundraiser.

It will give Christmas trees to those looking to bring awareness to neurological conditions to put in their office or store.

The Mountain Brook High School varsity cheerleaders took several hours out of their day to decorate ornaments that will be given with the Christmas trees. These ornaments will then be “sold” for a donation, and the person donating can write on the back the name of the honoree or in memory of someone with one of those diseases.

Donations for the ornaments help the Tanner Foundation fund research and grants to support those living with neurological conditions.

"Being involved over the last few years has allowed us to feel like we are a part of the process that this wonderful organization brings to the people it works with," said Shane Martin, MBHS cheer sponsor. "If we can be a part of bringing hope and happiness to these folks, it is our honor to do so."

For more information, email Tanner Foundation Executive Director Mary T. Miller at marytmiller@tannerfoundation.org.

Submitted by Mary T. Miller.