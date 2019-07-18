The Friedman Family Jewish Food and Culture Fest set for September 8

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. LJCC Jewish Food & Culture Fest 4-22-18 The Friedman Family Jewish Food and Culture Fest will be Sept. 8 at the Levite Jewish Community Center.

The Friedman Family Jewish Food and Culture Fest will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8. The event is free and open to the public.

Authentic Jewish foods will be available for purchase and include kugel, brisket, corned beef, matzo ball soup and more. The festival features our “When Pigs Fly” Kosher BBQ Cook-off, which will feature teams from around the state.

Join the Birmingham Jewish community for a fun-filled day of delicious food, friendly competition, live music, local vendors and activities for all ages. The event will take place at the Levite Jewish Community Center at 3960 Montclair Road. Find moreinformation at bhamjewishfoodfest.com

Submitted by Katie Hausman