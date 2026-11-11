Troop 63 recognizes eight new Eagle Scouts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsey Druhan Frank Druhan, Denton Brooks, Emmett Walker, Lawson Lyons, state Rep. David Faulkner, Scoutmaster Troy Carmichael, Henry Welsh, Harrison Walker, Charlie Hill and Hale Borden. Photo courtesy of Troop 63.

Eight members of Troop 63 were honored as Eagle Scouts during a Court of Honor ceremony Nov. 8 at Canterbury United Methodist Church.

The new Eagle Scouts are Hale Borden, Denton Brooks, Frank Druhan, Charlie Hill, Lawson Lyons, Harrison Walker, Emmett Walker and Henry Welsh. Six of them are seniors at Mountain Brook High School, while Emmett Walker is a senior at Indian Springs School and Borden is a senior at McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. All eight joined the troop in the spring of 2020.

Scoutmaster Troy Carmichael welcomed the crowd, and state Rep. David Faulkner presented a recognition on behalf of the state of Alabama.

Each Eagle Scout led a service project, and several of them chose to give back to the elementary schools they attended.

Druhan built a 6-foot-by-10-foot climbing panel on the preschool playground at Mountain Brook Elementary School, giving preschoolers a way to climb a 45-degree slope to reach the slide. He also replanted the four planters on the playground and donated his leftover funds to the school.

Hill built a wooden “Whale Watch” teeter-totter, measuring 8 feet by 14 feet, in a wooded area beyond the swing sets at Mountain Brook Elementary. The platform is designed to get students communicating and balancing their weight so that neither end touches the ground.

Lyons built two seven-slot bicycle racks at Mountain Brook Elementary after meeting with principal Heather Mays to find out what the school needed most. The racks sit behind the sign at the front of the school, giving students who bike in from the Heathermoor and Cambridge Road intersection an organized place to park.

Two of the projects went to Vestavia Hills Elementary East. Harrison Walker built a 10-foot wheelchair-accessible picnic table and two 6-foot benches with backrests for a courtyard at the school. The table overhangs the benches by 2 feet on each end so students in wheelchairs can pull up and eat alongside their classmates.

Welsh restored a nature trail leading to an outdoor classroom at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, an earlier Eagle Scout project that had fallen into disrepair. He led about a dozen younger Scouts in clearing litter, installing a trash bin and dismantling the deteriorated wooden railing and the rebar that anchored it.

Borden built seven benches around “Ms. Betty’s Deck,” a wooden platform on the trails behind the Levite Jewish Community Center that was built as an outdoor classroom for the daycare but had gone unused. Over two workdays, his crew carried each 100-plus-pound bench up the trail by hand. The project took 133.5 hours, and Borden donated the $120.48 left from his fundraising to the LJCC.

Brooks built an 8-by-8-foot putting platform for United Ability, a Birmingham organization that serves people with disabilities. The platform has three holes, an attachable wheelchair ramp and casters so it can be moved around the facility.

Emmett Walker, with four other Scouts and an adult, built four wheelchair-accessible picnic tables for Tannehill State Park, which had expressed a need for them. The 6-foot tables were built in his driveway and assembled at four sites in the park.