Village2Village races set for March 9

Photo by Lexi Coon. The Village2Village running event March 9 will feature 10K and 7.5K races that wind through the streets of Mountain Brook.

Local runners in search of a scenic March race need not look further than the Village2Village event in Mountain Brook.

Set for March 9, it features 10K and 7.5K race options that wind through the city’s serene streets and villages.

Both races start and finish in Lane Parke, near the Grand Bohemian Hotel. From there, runners take Canterbury Road and Country Club Boulevard out to Crestline Village before returning along Country Club and Lane Park roads.

Last year’s event drew more than 600 participants, many of whom participated in the 10K. The 2017 event attracted nearly 800 participants, an all-time high.

Both races start at 7:30 a.m. and are presented by Schaeffer Eye Center. Registration is $45 until January 30 then increases to $50.

According to the race website, those who pre-register for the event are guaranteed a commemorative shirt. At the finish line, runners will receive a medal, chocolate-dipped strawberries and mimosas.

A post-race celebration will feature an awards ceremony, live bands, carnival games, free massages, face painting, refreshments from local restaurants and a kids area.

Only 10K participants are eligible for awards.

Pre-race packet pickup will be March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce in Crestline Village and March 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trak Shak in Homewood.

Race day registration will begin at 6 a.m.

For more information or to register, go to village2village10k.com.