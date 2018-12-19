Welcoming a fresh start

When it’s time to celebrate the new year, many people set aside a few minutes to note a resolution, or goal, for the next 365 days. It can be something personal, like making more time for self-care, or it can be professional, like being better at communication.

Village Living had the chance to talk to some city officials about their thoughts on 2019. See what they had to say below.

► Steve Boone, City Clerk and Finance Director

Boone’s goal for the new year, both professionally and personally, is simple: listen more and talk less.

► Lindsy Gardner, Director of the Emmet O’Neal Library

Gardner said she wants to continue working on the library’s strategic planning goals, improve space, assess the collections and programs, implement new technology and create better outreach opportunities and support for library volunteers. In her free time, she also would like to make a better effort to go hiking with her dog, Butch, on the weekends and eat healthier.

► Sam Gaston, City Manager

Gaston said he would like to get to the gym more often, at least twice a week along with his personal workouts at home. He also would like to continue to be a good leader and role model for his staff to continue the city’s progression with the projects they have lined up for the coming year.

“I think we have a lot on things on our plate that we’re looking forward to completing in the next two to three fiscal years, and it’s going to take strong leadership by staff and so I want to be the example and the leader that I should be.

► Dana Hazen, Director of Planning,Building and Sustainability

Hazen said in the coming year, she would like to write more handwritten notes and “sending via snail mail.” She also wants to get the “sustainability” portion of the department up and running.

► Brad Sklar, Vice President of MountainBrook Board of Education

Sklar wants to attend more Spartan sporting events, competitions and performances and spend some time cleaning his barbecue grill in the new year. He also plans to help Mountain Brook’s collaborative culture, maximizing parent and community partnerships to support student success.

► Ronnie Vaughn, Superintendent of Public Works

Vaughn wants to promote a proactive approach to the Public Works services to see cleaner and safer streets and infrastructure. Vaughn also plans to seek God’s direction in his life for a “new normal” after his wife died in August. “I know God has a perfect plan for each of us and that he will comfort and guide me through this year of first,” he said.

► Stewart Welch, Mayor

In addition to launching a new city website in early 2019, Welch would like to work with Homewood to make Shades Creek Festival a signature event for both cities; see a nonpoaching agreement enacted across Jefferson County; and think of another project similar to the 2018 Mountain Brook Restaurant Trail, but for retailers.

Outside of the office, Welch said he would like to publish “50 Rules of Success,” a book he started writing in 2018, write, illustrate and publish a children’s book — “A project I’ve had in my head for over 20 years” — and license or manufacture a bicycle he invented called the UpRyder (upryder.com).

► Shanda Williams, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation

Williams plans to spend more time with her kids, especially daughter before she goes off to college. “It depends on where she goes to college and UAB is looking really good to me,” she said. She also is making her biggest goal professionally to finish the two restrooms at Mountain Brook Elementary and Crestline Elementary. “I think all the city employees and Park Board members will have a celebration when they are done,” she said. “I might even request a parade.”

► Molly Wallace, project manager of the Chamber of Commerce

While Wallace has been to the Virginia Samford Theatre and “loved it,” she wants to go one step further in 2019 and visit all of the local theatres in Birmingham, including the Alabama theatre and the Red Mountain Theatre.

She also wants to work with Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Suzan Doidge, on goals they have for the chamber in the upcoming year.

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzan Doidge poses on Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village.

► Suzan Doidge, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce

Doidge said her goal for the new year is to “get outside my box,” and do something she wouldn’t normally do. In 2018, she started attending a dance class at the Homewood Community Center, and she intends to continue the class, as well be more intentional about visiting Mountain Brook’s parks and trails.

For the chamber, both she and Wallace want to have Village Gold digitized and start a junior board for the Chamber of Commerce.