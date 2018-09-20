Zoo gets ready to say ‘Boo!’

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Patrons enjoy the activities and decorations at Boo at the Zoo on October 8, 2016 at the Birmingham Zoo. The event will continue this year.

Lions and tigers and candy, oh my!

For 18 nights in October, the Birmingham Zoo will transform into a Halloween-themed destination for the annual Boo at the Zoo event.

From 5-9 p.m. Oct. 11-14 and 18-31, the zoo will offer games, characters, dance parties and wildlife shows for families. Public Relations and Social Media Manager Samil Baker said this year, the zoo has worked hard to create a more engaging environment for guests.

“We have raised the bar with our decorations and lighting,” Baker said. “We want our guests to feel transported to a magical place of thrills, chills and excitement. In addition, there will be ... a ton of new activities.”

Beer and wine is available for purchase on Friday and Saturday only, and premium parking spaces, which must be purchased in advance, cost $10.

Tickets for rides and admission are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Tickets for admission only are $8 for members and $10 for non-members.

For more information, go to birminghamzoo.com/events.