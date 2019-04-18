Zoo Run returns for 14th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samil Baker. Runners finish the 2018 Zoo Run event at the Birmingham Zoo, which benefits the American Association of Zookeepers.

On Saturday, May 18, Birmingham-area residents will once again have the chance to take part of the Zoo Run at the Birmingham Zoo.

Proceeds from the 5K, which also includes a kid’s event, benefit different sponsor organizations, including the Global Conservation Corps, which supports conservation efforts in Africa in two distinct ways: by supporting the Zululand Rhino Orphanage and by sponsoring the future ranger program. Each race registration funds one student to take part in the program in South Africa.

The American Association of Zookeepers coordinates and puts on the event, with the zoo hosting, said Birmingham Zoo’s Public Relations and Social Media Manager Samil Baker.

Those who attend the event can run or walk, and the event is open to anyone, Baker said. Participants will meet in the parking lot and run inside and outside of the zoo, beginning around 7:30 a.m., with the kid’s event beginning at 8 a.m.

The event should end by 10 a.m. at Henley Park, Baker said.

“It fills up pretty quickly,” Baker said.

The zoo will be open at that time, so race participants can enjoy spending time with families and enjoying what the Birmingham Zoo has to offer, Baker said. The run is the signature event for the American Association of Zookeepers, she said. Participants receive free admission to the zoo and discounted admission prices for family for race day only.

The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for kids, and comes with a race T-shirt, Baker said. Visit birminghamzoo.com to register.