2021-22 MBS Teachers of the Year announced

Each school in the Mountain Brook Schools district recently named its Teacher/Staff of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Some schools name a staff member of the year or have other awards given to faculty members at a different time of year.

Brookwood Forest Elementary Teacher of the Year

► Kristi Moncrief, special education

“At their best, an elementary teacher has a unique opportunity to help a child unlock their own potential by combining a consistent application of best practices in instruction with an unshakeable love for and belief in the child,” BWF Principal Nathan Pitner said. “I can’t think of a better example than Kristi Moncrief in exemplifying this truth on a daily basis. Every day she meets her students where they are and builds the skills and the confidence necessary to accomplish things they never thought possible.”

Cherokee Bend Elementary Teacher of the Year

× Expand Whitney Babatunde

► Whitney Babatunde, technology coordinator

“Whitney has been an answered prayer to CBS,” a fellow CBS faculty member said. “She is so knowledgeable, so helpful and always positive. The students have a relationship with her and love to ask her questions or spend time learning from her. I have seen teachers thrive from having her work in their classrooms. People who have wanted to do more, but have not had the opportunity until she made them feel comfortable getting outside of the box.”

Cherokee Bend Support Staff of the Year

► Betsy Draper, nurse

“She has worked so hard the past two years to keep everyone safe and healthy,” a CBS parent said. “Every day she is happy to see our students and teachers and is always there to help with whatever is needed.”

Crestline Elementary Teacher of the Year

× Expand Laura Rives

► Laura Rives, third grade

“Laura Rives is the epitome of a true educator,” Crestline Principal Christy Christian said. “Not only does she challenge herself to continuously grow in her craft, [but] she also holds that same expectation for her students daily. She partners alongside students and families to build a community that is collaborative, curious, vulnerable, risk-taking and engaging. We were honored that she was chosen by our faculty to represent Crestline Elementary School as the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year.”

Mountain Brook Elementary Teacher of the Year

× Expand Allyson Martin

► Allyson Martin, academic intervention

“From impacting a classroom full of second graders at MBE to building confidence in Lancers across all grade levels, Allyson Martin is an influential educator,” MBE Principal Ashley McCombs said. “She leads with heart and develops strong relationships with students, colleagues and parents. Mrs. Martin focuses on helping individuals reach their fullest potential by setting high expectations and modeling a strong work ethic with accountability. She truly makes a difference in every life she touches and we are honored that we are the recipients of her continued commitment to leading and learning.”

Mountain Brook Junior High Teacher of the Year

× Expand Tami Genry

► Tami Genry, librarian

“I’ve never seen a librarian have as much impact on the entire school as Tami does,” MBJH Principal Donald Clayton said. “Not only does she effectively manage a quality library that functions as a safe place for students, but she is also active in making sure MBJH is successful in all areas.”

Mountain Brook High School Teacher of the Year

× Expand Ashley Van Beek

► Ashley Van Beek, AP physics

“Ashley is hard-working, an effective communicator, patient, organized and flexible,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley said. “In addition to her knowledge of physics, she is gifted with the ability to relate to her students and someone who demands excellence and holds her students accountable to achieve that excellence.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools and edited by Village Living staff.