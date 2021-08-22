2021-22 PTO Council Presidents

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Maretta Ashford, PTO Council President, with her family. The other PTO presidents are as follows: Margaret Anne Schilder (Brookwood Forest Elementary), Kristi Chopin (Cherokee Bend Elementary), Shannon Holt (Crestline Elementary), Amy Moore (Mountain Brook Elementary), Mandi Cooper (Mountain Brook Junior High) and Amy Roberts (Mountain Brook High School).

As Mountain Brook Schools continue preparations for the 2021-22 school year, the Parent-Teacher Organizations (PTO) at each local school are also working to build the foundation for a successful year.

“My hope for the year ahead is that we can work on coming together as a school community as we build on past success and grow towards a stronger future,” Maretta Ashford said. Ashford will serve as the MBS PTO Council President this year.

Each PTO is essential to the local school and school community under the leadership of the PTO President. The PTO supports each local school through events and fundraising. Additionally, the PTO Presidents serve on the PTO Council and collaborate on district-wide events.

Here are the PTO presidents at each school:

Maretta Ashford

► MBS PTO Council President

► marettalashford@gmail.com

“I am excited to serve as this year’s PTO President. I grew up in Mountain Brook and attended Cherokee Bend, Mountain Brook Junior High and Mountain Brook High School prior to attending Auburn University, where I graduated with a degree in sociology. I am married to David Ashford, and we have four boys in the Mountain Brook school system — Brannen (11th grade), Andrew (11th grade), and Mason (10th grade) are currently attending MBHS. Our youngest son, Charlie (5th grade) is at Brookwood Forest.

I have been involved with Brookwood Forest PTO for many years and served on its executive board for the past 5 years, most recently as its PTO president. In my new role, I am looking forward to supporting and collaborating with all the schools in our community, their PTO presidents, Dr. Barlow and the Board of Education.”

Margaret Anne Schilder

► Brookwood Forest Elementary

► margaretanne.schilder@gmail.com

“I grew up in Selma, went to Auburn and then moved to Birmingham to teach high school math in 2006. I left the classroom when my oldest was born, but I still love to tutor. I’m married to Andrew, and we have two sweet boys: Drew, age 10 (5th grade), and Jack, age 7 (2nd grade).

We have lived in Mountain Brook for 8 years, and we love BWF. I’ve served on BWF’s PTO for the past three years — as Forest Fling Chair, as vice president of communications and now as president. We are looking forward to a wonderful year at Brookwood Forest.”

Kristi Chopin

► Cherokee Bend Elementary

► kristichopin@gmail.com

“I am originally from Mississippi and attended The University of Mississippi. My husband, Brian, and I have lived in Mountain Brook since 2012. We have three children in school at Cherokee Bend. Bryce is in 5th grade, Anna Kate is in 3rd grade and Bennett is in 1st grade.

This will be my third year to serve on the PTO Board at Cherokee Bend. I have served as the vice president of technology and president-elect in prior years. I have really enjoyed being involved at Cherokee Bend and meeting so many amazing parents that give back to our PTO and school.

We have an amazing board this year that is excited about getting back into the school. We have a wonderful year planned for our students, teachers and Cherokee Bend community. We are kicking off the school year with our Chief Sponsor campaign and will be bringing back the Red & Yellow Run for our families in September.”

Shannon Holt

► Crestline Elementary

► shannonuholt@gmail.com

“I am honored to be the new PTO President for Crestline Elementary. I grew up in Mountain Brook and attended Cherokee Bend (K-2), Crestline (3-6), MBJH and MBHS before graduating from Washington & Lee University and Vanderbilt School of Law. I am married to Ted Holt, and we have four children, spread among every level of Mountain Brook schools: Ward (10th grade), Ann Park (9th grade), Sam (6th grade) and Maggie (4th grade).

I am excited to serve and support Crestline’s teachers, administration, staff and parents for the 2021-22 school year and bring back all the activities and programs that we missed during the last year and a half. Crestline is such a special place … With the help of our ‘Cougar Strong’ Crestline community, this year will be the best yet.”

Amy Moore

► Mountain Brook Elementary

► sheehanau@hotmail.com

“I grew up in Opelika and graduated from Auburn University. I have lived in Birmingham for 21 years. My husband is Charles Moore. Our daughter, Sally, will be in the 7th grade at MBJH and our son, Davis, will be in 5th grade at Mountain Brook Elementary.

I have always enjoyed volunteering and especially like to be involved with my children’s schools and activities. After my children began at MBE, I became active with the MBE PTO. In recent years, I have served as hospitality chair, vice president of communications and president-elect.

As we begin the new school year, I look forward to continuing to work with the outstanding teachers, staff and parents at MBE. Our PTO is fortunate to have so many parents give both their time and financial support. This year we also want to continue to thank and recognize the hard work of our teachers and staff. Everyone working together creates an excellent environment of caring and learning for our children at MBE.”

Mandi Cooper

► Mountain Brook Junior High

► mrcooper1414@gmail.com

“I have lived in Mountain Brook for 10 years with my husband, Chris, and our two children, Cate (11th grade) and Boyd (8th grade). I received my industrial engineering degree from The University of Alabama.

Last year, I served as the first vice president of the PTO at MBJH, and prior to that I was the vice president of volunteers at MBE for the 2018-19 school year. I have also held various chair positions within PTO.

I love to play golf and travel when possible. My goal for this year is to continue supporting the faculty and teachers as we embrace a new year with a return to normalcy.”

Amy Roberts

► Mountain Brook High School

► rroberts7672@gmail.com

“My husband, Randy, and I have lived in Mountain Brook for 25 years, and we have been so pleased with our school system and the quality education that our children have received. Our younger son, Alex, is a junior in high school, and our older son, James, is a senior in college.

I was very involved with PTO at the elementary level at Cherokee Bend, serving as president, and I have enjoyed becoming active again at the high school level. Our mission for Spartan PTO is to support our faculty and students by providing funding for classroom enhancements and projects. In addition, we have many hospitality committees to celebrate our faculty, staff, and students. There is so much to celebrate at MBHS, and I look forward to a great year.”

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.