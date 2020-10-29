7 Mountain Brook students make President’s List at Washington and Lee University

× Expand Photo courtesy of Washington and Lee University. Seven students from Mountain Brook — Hannah Elisabeth Straughn, McKinley Clare Hamilton, Duncan Young Manley III, Laney Fowlkes Smith, Chase Franklin Robinett, Ann Douglas Lott, Frances Henley Conner and William C. Dudley — have been named to the President’s List at Washington and Lee for the recently ended academic year.

Seven students from Mountain Brook and two students from Birmingham have been named to the President’s List at Washington and Lee for the recently ended academic year, according to a news release from the school.

Washington and Lee University, founded in 1749 as the Augusta Academy, is the nation’s ninth-oldest institution of higher education. Located in Lexington, Virginia, Washington and Lee bills itself as one of the premier liberal arts colleges and universities in the United States. The school seeks to develop the capacity of its students to think freely, critically and humanely and to conduct themselves with honor, integrity and civility.

The President’s List represents the top echelon of students among full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates, as determined from those with at least 24 Washington and Lee-graded credits contributing to their grade point average.

Frances Anne Doggett of Birmingham, a member of the Class of 2022

James Nimmo Dixon of Birmingham, a member of the Class of 2023

Hannah Elisabeth Straughn of Mountain Brook, a member of the Class of 2023

McKinley Clare Hamilton of Mountain Brook, a member of the Class of 2020

Duncan Young Manley III of Mountain Brook, a member of the Class of 2020

Laney Fowlkes Smith of Mountain Brook, a member of the Class of 2020

Chase Franklin Robinett of Mountain Brook, a member of the Class of 2021

Ann Douglas Lott of Mountain Brook, a member of the Class of 2022

Frances Henley Conner of Mountain Brook, a member of the Class of 2020

Submitted by Washington and Lee University.