Wingo says goodbye: Linda Wingo retires as Canterbury Day School director after 30 years

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Linda Wingo is photographed at Caterbury Day School in Mountain Brook, Ala. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Wingo is retiring after 30 years as the director at Canterbury.

Mountain Brook resident Linda Wingo became the director at Canterbury United Methodist Church Day School in 1989.

Since then, she has overseen its growth, outlined its curriculum, managed its faculty and impacted the lives of countless students. As Wingo puts it, she’s been in charge of the “whole kit and caboodle.”

But recently, she said goodbye. After 30 years of service, Wingo retired from her position at the end of the summer. Her last day was Aug. 30.

“I have learned so much over the years,” Wingo said. “I have gained so much, or probably more, than the children. It’s been wonderful.”

Wingo, 70, is a Birmingham native who attended Woodlawn High School and UAB. She taught grade school for nine years before assuming her role at Canterbury, where she already was a member of the church.

Two people called her in one day to notify her of the job opening, and she began on her birthday, Feb. 13.

Wingo said she never imagined leading the day school for as long as she has when she accepted the position.

“I invested so much of myself into it,” she said “... It just became a part of me.”

Wingo’s growth has mirrored Canterbury’s. Day school enrollment has increased continually under her guidance, thanks in part to the construction of a new building in 2005. The school, which offers programs for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, has seen its number of 3-year-old classes jump from one to three and its number of 4-year-old classes expand to two, Wingo said.

It also added a kindergarten program 10 years ago, and its enrollment now hovers around 120 students.

“Linda has kept people coming back to the school,” said Rita Cooper, a Canterbury teacher. “That’s because she’s good.”

Cooper joined the day school staff in 2012 and said she considers Wingo a mentor. Cooper highlighted her diligence, meticulousness, dedication and open-mindedness as a few of her defining traits.

She also mentioned the award that Wingo received from Childcare Resources in 2015 for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“She’s innovative, and that’s just so unusual for somebody that’s been doing it forever,” Cooper said. “That’s one of my favorite things about her, among many others.”

Wingo’s love for children is also near the top of Cooper’s list. Cooper said some people in education pretend students are their priority but in reality care more about career advancement.

There has never been a doubt about Wingo’s intentions.

“Her thing has always been about putting kids first,” Cooper said. “...She’s just delighted by children.” Wingo said she knew from an early age that she wanted to work in education. Her mother was a teacher, and she loves watching children learn and grow.

“When you see that little light and that spark in them, it is absolutely phenomenal,” Wingo said.

Jennifer Holsomback, who has served as Wingo’s assistant director for the past nine years, has witnessed her passion firsthand. She said Wingo has spent more time interacting with students and teachers in classrooms than most would expect of someone in her position.

“She loves loves loves children,” Holsomback said. “They are her life’s work.”

Wingo said it’s hard to explain how important children are to her. Her desire to see them succeed has long provided daily motivation.

“I have said all summer I’m going to miss these children more than I can possibly say,” she said.

Wingo determined last fall that the 2018-19 academic year was going to be her last. It was a tough decision that only grew tougher as her final day approached.

Canterbury is in session from September to May and then offers a seven-week summer program from June to early August. She stayed on board on through it all.

In retirement, Wingo said she will spend more time with her family. Her husband, Steve, retired last year from UAB.

“I’m just going to let these coming years happen and enjoy it,” she said.

Linda Wingo said she did not choose to retire because she is worn out. Rather, she possesses about as much energy now as she did 30 years ago.

Cooper verified that fact. “She is all in, all day every day,” she said.

Canterbury announced Wingo’s replacement in mid-August. Julie Smith, who has taught at the school for the past seven years, will assume the director’s role.

Wingo leaves an enduring legacy behind. “Even though she’ll be gone, I feel like the heart and soul of the program is Linda,” Holsomback said. “She laid the foundation.”