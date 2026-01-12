Mountain Brook City Schools Earns an A on State Report Card, Theatre students honored

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools.
Mountain Brook theatre students
Students participated in 15 individual events and the one-act play festival.
Mountain Brook City Schools Earns an A on State Report Card
The 2024-2025 Alabama State School Report Cards were released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, providing scores for all public schools and districts, with the state itself achieving its highest score yet.
- Key metrics: academic achievement, growth, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism, English learner proficiency and college/career readiness
- Mountain Brook Schools achieved a 99 on the state report card.
- Individually, each Mountain Brook School received a 99 or 100.
- In terms of college/career readiness, Mountain Brook passed with a 97.8%.
Mountain Brook Students Recognized in the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Festival
Six of their events placed in the top three of their respective categories and divisions, exceeding previous years. One individual event received Excellent ratings, and 14 individual events received Superior ratings.
The following students and events placed in the top three in their individual categories (a new record):
- First Place: Camden Rhodes — Acting Comedic 2005-present — Varsity
- First Place: Sam & Will Eagan — Duet Musical Comedic — Novice
- Second Place: Josie Gagliano — Acting Comedic 1900-1974 — Varsity
- Second Place: Ella Kate O’Flinn — Musical Comedic 2016-present — Novice
- Second Place: Ella Kate O’Flinn & Olivia Grace Stanley — Duet Musical Comedic — Intermediate
- Third Place: Laurel O’Keeffe — Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 — Novice
Fourteen events received a Superior ranking for their performances:
- Jack Rich — Acting Comedic 1900-1974 — Novice
- Josie Gagliano — Acting Comedic 1900-1974 — Varsity
- Laurel O’Keeffe — Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 — Novice
- Jean Lewis — Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 — Novice
- Mary Glynn Russell — Acting Comedic 2005-present — Novice
- Camden Rhodes — Acting Comedic 2005-present — Varsity
- Olivia Grace Stanley — Musical pre-1980 — Intermediate
- Virginia Blackman — Musical Dramatic 1980-2015 — Novice
- Will Eagan — Musical Dramatic 1980-2015 — Novice
- Ella Kate O’Flinn — Musical Comedic 2016-present — Novice
- Sam & Will Eagan — Duet Musical Comedic — Novice
- Ella Kate O’Flinn & Olivia Grace Stanley — Duet Musical Comedic — Intermediate
- Josie Gagliano & Olivia Mahoney — Duet Musical Comedic — Varsity
- Laurel O’Keeffe, Mary Glynn Russell & Anne Louise Sullivan — Group Acting
One event received an Excellent ranking for their performance:
- Finn Lightner & Camden Rhodes — Duet Acting Comedic Contemporary (1900-present) — Varsity