Mountain Brook City Schools Earns an A on State Report Card, Theatre students honored

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. Mountain Brook theatre students Students participated in 15 individual events and the one-act play festival.

Mountain Brook City Schools Earns an A on State Report Card

The 2024-2025 Alabama State School Report Cards were released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, providing scores for all public schools and districts, with the state itself achieving its highest score yet.

Key metrics: academic achievement, growth, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism, English learner proficiency and college/career readiness

Mountain Brook Schools achieved a 99 on the state report card.

Individually, each Mountain Brook School received a 99 or 100.

In terms of college/career readiness, Mountain Brook passed with a 97.8%.

Mountain Brook Students Recognized in the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Festival

Students participated in 15 individual events and the one-act play festival.

Six of their events placed in the top three of their respective categories and divisions, exceeding previous years. One individual event received Excellent ratings, and 14 individual events received Superior ratings.

The following students and events placed in the top three in their individual categories (a new record):

First Place: Camden Rhodes — Acting Comedic 2005-present — Varsity

First Place: Sam & Will Eagan — Duet Musical Comedic — Novice

Second Place: Josie Gagliano — Acting Comedic 1900-1974 — Varsity

Second Place: Ella Kate O’Flinn — Musical Comedic 2016-present — Novice

Second Place: Ella Kate O’Flinn & Olivia Grace Stanley — Duet Musical Comedic — Intermediate

Third Place: Laurel O’Keeffe — Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 — Novice

Fourteen events received a Superior ranking for their performances:

Jack Rich — Acting Comedic 1900-1974 — Novice

Josie Gagliano — Acting Comedic 1900-1974 — Varsity

Laurel O’Keeffe — Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 — Novice

Jean Lewis — Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 — Novice

Mary Glynn Russell — Acting Comedic 2005-present — Novice

Camden Rhodes — Acting Comedic 2005-present — Varsity

Olivia Grace Stanley — Musical pre-1980 — Intermediate

Virginia Blackman — Musical Dramatic 1980-2015 — Novice

Will Eagan — Musical Dramatic 1980-2015 — Novice

Ella Kate O’Flinn — Musical Comedic 2016-present — Novice

Sam & Will Eagan — Duet Musical Comedic — Novice

Ella Kate O’Flinn & Olivia Grace Stanley — Duet Musical Comedic — Intermediate

Josie Gagliano & Olivia Mahoney — Duet Musical Comedic — Varsity

Laurel O’Keeffe, Mary Glynn Russell & Anne Louise Sullivan — Group Acting

One event received an Excellent ranking for their performance: