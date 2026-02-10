Spelling Bee winners, MBHS Alumni Day and Teachers of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School. Mountain Brook High School held its 2026 Alumni Day on Jan. 8. Mountain Brook High School held its 2026 Alumni Day on Jan. 8.

Mountain Brook Schools recently recognized student achievement and educator excellence across the district, from spelling bee champions to standout teachers. The latest school news also includes Mountain Brook High School’s 2026 Alumni Day, where graduates returned to campus to share college and career insights with current students.

Spelling bee

Students from Brookwood Forest Elementary, Mountain Brook Elementary, Crestline Elementary, Cherokee Bend Elementary and Mountain Brook Junior High competed in spelling bees at their individual schools. These winners will advance to the district spelling bee competition:

Brookwood Forest Elementary — Jonathan Humphreys

Mountain Brook Elementary — Grace Thomas

Crestline Elementary — Brooks Averitt

Cherokee Bend Elementary — Daniel Dowdle

Mountain Brook Junior High — Addy Meadows

MBHS 2026 Alumni Day

More than 40 graduates of Mountain Brook High School returned to campus on Jan. 8 to share with current students what they have experienced since graduating.

Students attended three different sessions led by alumni who talked about their route to college and what they’re studying/where they’re working now.

Teachers of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools named Amy Kathryn Gannon from Mountain Brook High School as the secondary teacher of the year and Kate Beidleman from Mountain Brook Elementary School as the elementary teacher of the year.

These teachers will represent Mountain Brook in the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition.