ALL IN Parent Conference to offer guidance, resources for Mountain Brook families

× Expand Image courtesy of ALL IN Mountain Brook

ALL IN Mountain Brook will host its Parent Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 5:30-7:15 p.m. at Mountain Brook Junior High.

The conference is designed for parents of Mountain Brook students from kindergarten through high school. Speakers will address issues affecting children and teens, with sessions focused on mental health, family communication, academics and athletics.

Organizers said the program is intended to provide parents with practical advice, expert guidance and resources they can use as their children grow. The evening will also give attendees opportunities to ask questions, share experiences and connect with other parents in the community.

"We have a great group of speakers who will offer practical advice, expert guidance, and fresh perspectives on topics that matter to families at every stage," said Rebecca Hughes, ALL IN Mountain Brook's programming vice president.

The conference is part of ALL IN Mountain Brook's broader work to encourage awareness, connection and collaboration in support of local children and families.

For information about conference speakers and topics, visit allinmountainbrook.org or follow @allinmtnbrook on Instagram.