All In Parenting Conference a ‘one-stop shop’ for parents seeking information

Mountain Brook School System is partnering with the nonprofit group All In Mountain Brook to host the third annual All In Parenting Conference at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Cherokee Bend Elementary School.

It’s not easy being a mom or dad, according to Amanda Hood, director of student services for Mountain Brook Schools.

“Parenting is hard, especially when you’re navigating not only the dynamics of your own family but how your children relate to other people,” Hood said.

That’s why the Mountain Brook School System is partnering with the nonprofit group All In Mountain Brook to host the third annual All In Parenting Conference, at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Cherokee Bend Elementary School.

The conference, attended by 120 parents in 2018, is meant for parents of elementary-school children.

The elementary school conference and its sister conference, geared toward parents of high school students, are designed to empower parents to bolster their kids academically and socially, according to Hood.

The event is “a one-stop shop where parents can … hear a wide variety of topics,” Hood said.

Those topics are discussed at 45-minute breakout sessions in a “very relaxed atmosphere,” she said. Topics at previous conferences included social media, study skills and eating disorders.

“We hope parents take home strategies they can use immediately,” Hood said.

There will be a session on technology, including smartphone apps, according to Hood. There will also be a session on “positive parenting support” to show parents how to have “difficult conversations with children.”

Dicky Barlow, superintendent of Mountain Brook Schools, will also offer some remarks.

Helping parents aids students academically, according to Hood. “There are many factors in long-term success for students that directly correlate to good parenting,” she said.

The event is free, but parents should register at allinmountainbrook.org.