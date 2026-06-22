Allen Levi, Dicky Barlow discuss themes of "Theo of Golden" at education conference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Author Allen Levi recently joined Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow for a public conversation about Levi's book, "Theo of Golden," during the Mountain Brook Schools Engage Learning Conference.

The discussion explored the novel's themes, characters and storylines while also examining broader topics such as hospitality, kindness and community.

During the conversation, Levi and Barlow discussed how the book's message relates to caring for others, building meaningful relationships and the impact small acts of kindness can have on individuals and communities.

Levi, whose novel centers on the fictional town of Golden, shared insights into the development of the book's characters and the ideas that shaped the story. Barlow guided the discussion, connecting themes from the novel to concepts of leadership, service and community engagement.

The event was part of the Mountain Brook Schools Engage Learning Conference and was attended by educators and community members.

A recording of the conversation has been made available online, allowing those who were unable to attend to view the discussion and hear Levi and Barlow's reflections on the book and its themes.