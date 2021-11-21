Altamont School junior earns perfect 36 on the ACT

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Altamont School. Sid Doppalapudi, a junior at The Altamont School, recently earned a perfect 36 on the ACT.

A junior at The Altamont School, Sid Doppalapudi, recently earned a perfect 36 on the ACT, according to a news release from the school.

A 36 is the highest possible composite score a student can achieve on the test and, on average, only one-tenth of one percent of all test takers receive the top score.

During the past six years, 14 Altamont students have earned a 36 on the ACT, the release states.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36, and a student’s composite score is the average of the four tests.

Altamont senior Jeffrey Youngson also scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, as reported in Village Living in November.

Youngson and two other seniors at the school — Alan Alderson and Audrey Williams — were also named in September as semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as the initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

These academically talented students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

For more information about The Altamont School, visit altamontschool.org.

For more about the National Merit Scholarship Program, visit nationalmerit.org.