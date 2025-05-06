Anne Schilleci appointed to Board of Education

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools The Mountain Brook City Council selected Anne Schilleci to serve on the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education beginning in June 2025.

The Mountain Brook City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting last week and appointed Anne Schilleci to serve on the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education beginning in June.

Schilleci replaces Nicky Barnes who served two 5-year terms on the board and helped lead the school system through a range of experiences.

“I am so excited to work alongside, connect with and support the incredible administrators and educators in our school system,” Schilleci said. “I consider it a privilege to join a board consisting of intellectual and successful community leaders. My goal is to be a vessel between the parents, community and the schools by ensuring our children continue to have the highest quality of education.”

Schilleci is no stranger to community service as she’s spent nearly a decade working alongside the local PTO in various capacities and more recently serving as the treasurer of ALL IN Mountain Brook. Anne worked as an accountant locally for various sized firms and businesses before becoming a small business owner with her husband, Vince. She now works part time as an accountant in addition to her volunteer work. Anne and Vince have two children, Vince (8th grade) and Anna Frances (6th grade).

“We’re thrilled to welcome Anne to our Board of Education,” Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “Anne brings a wealth of experience and community involvement to the table and will be a valuable member to help lead our school district as we continue in our purpose of providing an effective, challenging and engaging education in a safe environment for each of our students on a daily basis.”

Barlow adds his appreciation for Barnes and her commitment to education over the last decade.

“Nicky has been instrumental in our growth as a school system over the past 10 years but more importantly she is a great friend,” Barlow said. “She and her family embody character, service and we are a better school system because of her influence on the board.”

Barnes’ last board meeting will take place on May 19 at the Charles Mason Board of Education building and Schilleci will begin her time on the board in June.

“I couldn't be more appreciative of my time on the Board of Education,” Barnes said. “I love this school system and this community and I look forward to seeing Anne become a key contributor to the success of our schools.”