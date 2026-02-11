Annual Moonlight Ball held Jan. 10 at Regions Field

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus L-R, Betsy and Gigi Byars, Evelyn and Elizabeth Yeilding, Tessa and Jackie Woodall, Kate and Jana Rome Left to right: Betsy and Gigi Byars, Evelyn and Elizabeth Yeilding, Tessa and Jackie Woodall, Kate and Jana Rome × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus 1) Emily Krawczyk and Bo Finch Emily Krawczyk and Bo Finch × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus 3) Mallory Walker, Hayden Bruser, Celia Gee, Julia Costanzo and Adeline Little Mallory Walker, Hayden Bruser, Celia Gee, Julia Costanzo and Adeline Little × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus 4) Clarkie Wilkinson and Mac Mandell Clarkie Wilkinson and Mac Mandell Prev Next

Mountain Brook’s annual Moonlight Ball took place Jan. 10 at the Baron’s Ballroom at Regions Field, featuring the presentation of 146 senior girls and their escorts.

The evening included the formal presentation, dinner and dancing. Ball co-chairs Betsy Byars and Elizabeth Yeilding coordinated the event alongside Treasurer Jana Rome and Secretary Jackie Woodall.

Event design and production were led by Lisa Costanzo, Jessica Roussel and Mimi Warnock, who created an urban garden theme featuring jewel-tone elements and floral arrangements. Presentation and seating coordination was handled by Richelle Simmons and Shannon Spotswood.

Additional committee chairs included Kathryn Burns, Annie Butrus, Mary Glenn Carlton, Burgin Franks, Stacy Freeman, Shauna Hard, Rhea Pelekis, Meredith Robbins, Kelli Rucker and Stacy Townsend.

The 146 senior girls were formally presented during the event as part of the longstanding Mountain Brook tradition.

The presentees included: Mary Hadley Adams, Polly Jane Allbritton, Jordan Grae Askenazi, Annabelle Lynn Avery, Marianna Cooper Wales Averyt, Eleanor Elizabeth Bagby, Emily Biggs Baird, Addison Shae Bazemore, Linden Elizabeth Beebe, Margaret Haygood Bittick, Caroline Reagan Black, Ava Ruth Borland, Caroline Buchanan Brand, Anna Catherine Brown, Caroline Abigail Bruner, Hayden Cottle Bruser, Ella Ryan Burke, Kathryn Lamar Burns, Julia Hamilton Butrus and Virginia Katherine Byars.

Also presented were Abby Marie Canterbury, Mary Grace Carlton, Olivia Faye Carns, Alice Martin Clapp, Lexi Anne Cohn, Leyden Elizabeth Comer, Kylie Jean Cook, Julia Linden Costanzo, Caroline Marie Courtenay, Emma Ann Craig, Emily Grace Cribbs, Adelaide Helen Dapkus, Elizabeth Peyton Davis, Katherine Elizabeth Dean, Sarah Neal DePiano, Conlee Catchings Devening, Mary Clayton Dixon, Noelle Amelie Dupont, Lia Duvdevani, Grace McCray Faust and Mary Carlon Feagin.

Other presentees included Elizabeth Burgin Franks, Kinleigh Byars Freeman, Josephine Dean Gagliano, Reese Clare Gardner, Sarah Jane Garner, Cecelia Kathleen Gee, Graham Jackson Glaze, Sara McGee Green, Elizabeth Tracy Halpern, Mildred Martin-Marshall Hard, Lauren Ann Hassig, Olivia Leigh Hazelrig, Sarah Elizabeth Henderson, Madelyn Grace Herrera, Sophie Ann Hicks, Merrill Wilkes Hines, Mary Evelyn Hitch, Katharine Selene Holden, Heidi Dale Hollingsworth and Mary Grace Hubbard.

Also presented were Audrey Rose Irby, Caroline Laine Kelley, Juliette Flowers Kendrick, Emily Virginia Krawczyk, Mary Florence Lacy, Eleanor Frances Lassiter, Isabelle Montgomery Lawrence, Evelyn Genevieve Lee, Elizabeth Davis Lell, Isabel Grace Lessa, Isabella Grace Lessa, Rebecca Grace Lewis, Adeline Marie Little, Caroline Elizabeth Lobdell, Katelyn Noelle Long, Mary Margaret Malatesta, Kate Bradley Martin, Sadie Laurel Martin, Anna Louise Mayor, Marcelle Megan Medo and Katherine Louise Miles.

Other presentees were Marcella Grace Morgan, Charlotte Katherine Morrow, Julia Ruen Naftel, Gwendolyn Grace Newell, Abigail Alston Norris, Elizabeth Daria Ortis, Piper Mitchell Pate, Samantha Bevin Payne, Lalah Ann Peagler, Lillian Sarah Pelekis, Anne Mae Peterson, Alexandra Holland Phillips, Madeline Camille Plowden, Claudia Paige Polmatier, Mary Harbin Porter and Elizabeth Ann Powell.

Also presented were Sara Clark Powell, Graham Leigh Prater, Reagan Rebecca Rape, Mary Bains Reynolds, Adeline James Rice, Eleanora Pryor Rice, Anna Blair Richards, Ava Sophia Robbins, Elizabeth Ann Roberson, Claire Catherine Robicheaux, Macey McMillan Robinson, Lauren Glover Roche, Nicole Paola Rodriguez Barrantes, Kathryn Lucille Rome, Anna Mardre Rucker, Anna Katherine Russom, Baillie Caroline Scott, Frances Charlton Scott, Samantha Mallory Settle and Anna Katherine Shea.

Other presentees were Leighton Brooke Siegel, Margaret Ruth Simmons, Ada Uihlein Slaughter, Lexi Elaine Smith, Georgia Mercer Spotswood, Caroline Allison Springer, Georgia Jayne Stuckey, Avery Joyce Suess, Hollis DeLany Thomasson, Frances McGlasson Townsend, Ella Caroline Trotter, Polly Ameline Upton, Anna Burch Seibels Vaughn, Mallory Anne Walker, Haydin Perry Walters, Emily Kathryn Wedell, Mary Catherine Widener, Bergen Parker Wilkinson, Clark Irene Wilkinson, Madeline Ellis Williams, Anne Hardy Wilson, Lilly Christine Witcher, Elizabeth Oliver Wood, Isla Elizabeth Wood, Tessa Lance Woodall, Eva Jane Worthen, Evelyn Paylor Yeilding and Bethany Li Yin.

— Submitted by Annie Butrus.