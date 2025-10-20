Bennett White named new president of Schools Foundation

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation announced new leadership this fall with the appointment of Bennett White as board president. White, a Mountain Brook resident and partner at Starnes Davis Florie law firm, stepped into the role after serving as president-elect and years of service on the Foundation’s board.

Expand Bob Farley (205)914-4503 Starnes Day 2 09272016 Starnes Day 2 09272016

In addition to White’s appointment, the Foundation welcomed new board members Caroline Little and Mary Catherine Pritchett, both members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 1997. Little and Pritchett will also serve as co-chairs of the Foundation’s “Fund Our Future: Endowing Student Success” campaign.

Founded in 1992 in response to concerns about state funding for public education, the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation exists to support three core focus areas — professional development, library enhancements and technology. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in grants to Mountain Brook Schools.

The Foundation is the only local organization that funds every school, every teacher and every grade in the system. Its endowment is currently valued at more than $12 million.

White has a long record of civic involvement in education and youth programs. He previously served on the boards of the Emmet O’Neal Library, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham and Mountain Brook Athletics. Before his legal career, he taught elementary school through Teach for America.

The Foundation continues to accept contributions for its endowment and annual grant initiatives. To learn more or donate, visit mbschoolsfoundation.org.