Brannon T. Aaron named new Cherokee Bend Elementary principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Brannon Aaron has been working in Mountain Brook Schools since 2012.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education approved the hiring of Brannon Aaron to be the new principal at Cherokee Bend Elementary School.

“I look forward to becoming part of this strong group of leaders and learners,” Aaron said. “It is my hope to develop meaningful relationships with the school community and amplify the school’s brand of excellence.”

Brannon served in the Alabama Air National Guard before working as a first grade teacher in Vestavia for four years. Brannon then spent three years in Arkansas playing a key role in the development and creation of Episcopal Collegiate School. There he worked as a third grade teacher and literacy coach before joining Mountain Brook Elementary in 2012. He was a literacy coach for four years before spending the last six years as the assistant principal of MBE.

“Brannon’s leadership skills paired with his ability to encourage those around him will undoubtedly continue to enhance the positive learning environment at Cherokee Bend,” Superintendent Dicky Barlow said.

Aaron began his new position at the end of the previous school year. Sandy Ritchey has led Cherokee Bend for the last five years (four as principal and one as assistant principal) and now has an opportunity for a new professional endeavor.

“We will greatly miss Sandy’s presence at CBS and throughout our school district,” Barlow said. “She has led CBS with grace and courage through the last five years.”

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by the Village Living staff.