Brookwood Forest celebrates 60 years of education

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Brookwood Forest invited past PTO presidents to an event in late September to honor their service to the school over the years.

Brookwood Forest Elementary School is celebrating 60 years of education this year, highlighting the generations of Rangers who have attended the Mountain Brook school since 1964.

As part of the yearlong celebration, the school invited past PTO presidents to an event in late September, celebrating their service to the school over the years.

“The unofficial motto of the school, ‘Many Trees, One Forest’ is reflected daily in the way a community filled with so many individual strengths, gifts and perspectives unites to support the efforts of the community’s school,” said Brookwood Forest Principal Nathan Pitner. “Honoring the PTO presidents is a way of honoring the efforts of so many parents who made a special effort to devote their time and gifts to the school over the years.”

There are currently 576 preschool through 6th grade students filling the hallways, and most days begin with morning meetings to build relationships meant to empower Rangers with a sense of ownership over their learning, according to the school’s website.

The PTO presidents participated in a tour of the school, highlighting the way their efforts have built on each other over the last six decades. Pitner said the administration is proud to be able to clearly link the progress of the school to the dreams and ideas shared by the students, teachers and larger community.

Brookwood Forest’s progress isn’t only noticed in the community, though, as the school was officially named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education on Sept. 23. It was one of 356 schools nationwide to receive this recognition, which “highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Ironically, being recognized seems like a particularly appropriate time to remind everyone that we are flattered, but never motivated, by such honors and recognitions,” Pitner said. “We want every moment to be reflective of our efforts to come together to create an environment where every Ranger can grow into a learner who actively and successfully engages in the world. That’s as true when we’re recognized for those efforts as it is when we’re not.”

This is the second time Brookwood Forest Elementary has received this distinction. The first recognition was during the 1998-1999 school year. Each school in the Mountain Brook school district has been recognized as a Blue Ribbon school at least once.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”