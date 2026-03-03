Brookwood Forest Elementary’s Tara Smith

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Brookwood Forest’s Teacher of the Year Tara Smith Brookwood Forest’s Teacher of the Year Tara Smith.

Q: Congratulations on being named Brookwood Forest’s teacher of the year! What did receiving this honor mean to you?

A: It has really been the greatest honor in all of my teaching career. I have been blessed to work for the Mountain Brook School system and have been able to learn from the strongest teachers and professionals in education. Being the teacher of year has brought so much affirmation, and I strive to be the best that I can be.

Q: Can you describe a moment in your classroom that reminded you why your work matters?

A: A few years back … a little one … was chosen to help make a video where he was going to read aloud. He told his mom that he wasn’t scared because he knew that Mrs. Smith loved him and wouldn’t let him fail. … There are … moments when I know the students know that I love them — that I have their back — that I care. … I hope that each of my students feel this way.

Q: Is there a classroom tradition or routine that’s especially meaningful to you or your students?

A: Choice time (free play/centers) would probably be the answer the kids would give. I’ve been researching the power of play in K-2 classes and have tried to make this time as engaging as possible. … It’s time for them to create, socialize, solve issues, laugh and learn. Every student that comes back to see me will always mention choice time and how much they missed it as they got older.

Q: What is next for you? What are your hopes and goals for the next few years?

A: People always ask me about retirement, but I love my teaching life too much to think about that just yet. I hope to continue to be able to be joyful in my learning and become a better version of myself. I hope that these sweet kids and their families will always know how important they are to me.