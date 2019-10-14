Brookwood Forest 5th graders go camping

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brett Watson. Brookwood Forest fifth-graders took a recent trip to Camp McDowell.

Recently, the Brookwood Forest Elementary fifth-grade class packed its bags and traveled to Camp McDowell to participate in the new McDowell Farm School—a program that allows students to apply classroom concepts to the natural world.

Each day of the four-day trip was filled with new and exciting experiences. Rangers learned how to make rope, milk a goat, prepare a true farm-to-table meal, care for animals and identify water creatures.

They also spent time hiking and canoeing, and each took a spin on the trust swing. It was a week of fun, bonding and hands-on learning these Rangers will never forget.

Submitted by Lauren Wallace.