Ranger PTO holds end-of-the-year luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry The Ranger PTO at its end-of-the-year luncheon on May 1.

Brookwood Forest Elementary’s Ranger PTO held its end-of-the-year luncheon on May 1 in the BWF auditorium.

The Ranger PTO recognized outgoing President Patti Wilkerson. The president for the 2019-2020 school year is Amber Craig. The luncheon is an annual tradition in which the PTO celebrates the successes of the school year.

Volunteer committee chairs and room mothers were honored, and new officers were installed.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry