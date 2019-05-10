BWF Robotics Team B attends VexIQ Worlds Robotic Championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathleen Woodry The BWF Robotics Team B at the VexIQ World Robotic Championship.

The BWF Robotics Team B recently attended the VexIQ Worlds Robotic Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

They were one of over 400 teams competing, with 43 countries represented. The Robotic Rangers got a chance to compete with students from Egypt, Puerto Rico, Colombia and even China.

They were fortunate to make it into the Division finals and came in sixth. The team won the Energy Award for the Cassini Division.

The members of the team are Max Lizee, Addison Hardee, Truman Lee and Micah Goldis.

The team was coached by Sharon Mumm and Jennifer Jinnette, along with Reid Till and Blaise Lee from the Mountain Brook High School iLearn class.

Submitted by Kathleen Woodry